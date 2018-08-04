Young at heart of defence for the Kingdom

By Paul Keane

Kerry have turned to the ultra-experienced Kieran Young to lock down the centre of defence for their crucial Super 8s clash with Kildare.

The Munster champions must beat Kildare in Killarney this evening, and hope Galway do them a favour elsewhere, to return to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The return of 31-year-old Young at centre-back is one of three team switches by boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

The Renard man replaces Mark Griffin who endured a difficult 50 minutes before being replaced in the Phase 2 draw with Monaghan in Clones.

The fit again Jason Foley comes in at corner-back for Ronan Shanahan who drops out of the match day squad entirely.

Former minor star Micheal Burns is named in attack at right half-forward with Kevin McCarthy dropping to the bench.

Another ex-minor Gavin White captains the Kingdom as club-mate and goalkeeper Shane Murphy is on the bench again.

There’s good news for another Crokes man Dáithí Casey who makes the bench while Kieran Donaghy is retained at full-forward.

Opponents Kildare can’t qualify from the Super 8s but have named a strong side all the same.

Former Kerry coach Cian O’Neill makes just one enforced alteration to the Lilywhites lineup that lost out to Galway in Newbridge.

Full-forward Daniel Flynn was red carded in that game and is replaced by Niall Kelly.

Experienced duo Dessie Mone and Owen Duffy are included in the Monaghan team for their do or die clash with Galway in Salthill.

Mone replaces captain Colin Walshe in defence while Duffy is in for Dermot Malone up front.

Meanwhile, Clare won’t confirm their team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay until close to throw-in.

Joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Maloney have big decisions to make following strong performances from a number of subs last Saturday.

Aron Shanagher netted during their extra-time epic with Galway while David Fitzgerald, Ian Galvin and last gasp hero Jason McCarthy all got on the score-sheet.