Wu Ashun makes history as he reels in Chris Wood to claim KLM Open win

Wu Ashun was proud to become the most successful Chinese player in European Tour history as he birdied the last to beat England’s Chris Wood into second at the KLM Open.

Chris Wood

The victory in Holland was Wu’s third on the European circuit, edging him one clear of the total held by Li Haotong.

Wu had to fight hard to overcome Wood in Spijk, with the 2016 Ryder Cup star leading for most of the day before the 33-year-old birdied three of his last five holes in a 67 to get to 16 under and win by one shot.

It is very special for a Chinese player to play on the European Tour,” he said. “I love to play over here and to win three times feels amazing.

He added : “Unbelievable this week. I am so happy. Very happy today and thank you everyone. It was beautiful weather this week too and a lot of good golf played here and I like this golf course very much.

“Thank you to my wife, she is here to support me.”

Wood entered the day with a one-shot lead and made a bogey-birdie start, with Wu picking up shots on the second and fourth to edge into the lead.

A Wood birdie on the sixth coupled with a Wu bogey on the seventh gave the 30-year-old the lead at the turn, and further gains on the 10th and 11th meant Wood was three clear with seven to play.

A double-bogey after finding water on the next trimmed Wood’s advantage and while he got back to two ahead with a birdie on the 13th, Wu made gains on the 14th and 15th before hitting a stunning second into the par five last to set up his closing birdie.

Belgian Thomas Detry and Japan’s Hideto Tanihara were 14 under, a shot clear of Padraig Harrington.

Meanwhile American veteran Angela Stanford felt her persistence and determination had finally been rewarded after claiming her first major title at the 76th attempt.

The 40-year-old won the Evian Championship by a shot after long-time leader Amy Olson double-bogeyed the final hole.

Stanford finished on 12 under with Olson having to settle for a share of second place alongside fellow Americans Austin Ernst and Mo Martin, and South Korea’s Kim Sei-Young.

An emotional Stanford said: “You never know if it is going to work out for you or not.

“You play by faith and hope and hope it works out for you and finally it did. I’m proud that I didn’t give up. It was nice that it ended well this time.”