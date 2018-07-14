World Cup Team of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe eclipses the old order

By Nick Callow

Covering this remarkable World Cup was a treat and it was fascinating to see Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar up close again, some of them possibly for the last time as internationals.

None of the supposed best three players in the world, however, make my 2018 World Cup XI.

Ronaldo had the strongest claim the way he dominated the opening games, including his hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Spain.

But Portugal’s failure to progress is why the now Juventus star fails to make the cut, and the same goes for Spain’s Isco and Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho.

Even Golden Boot contenders Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku were ultimately eclipsed by France striker Kylian Mbappe.

The claim of Russia’s Alexsandr Golovin was ridiculously strong too and leaving out Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was tough.

There is a heavy emphasis on the outstanding defensive qualities of France, but it is balanced with enough attacking strength, pace, and flair.

England’s Jordan Pickford, Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois, and France’s Hugo Lloris made claims for the No.1 spot but Croatia’s Danijel Subasic starts, if only for his ability to save penalties. The Monaco man’s four penalty saves tied a World Cup record as Croatia became the first side to win successive shoot-outs since Argentina in 1990.

Subasic’s Croatia team-mate Sime Vrsaljko nearly got the nod on the right side of defence, but England’s Kieran Trippier was a revelation. The Spurs defender emerged as one of Gareth Southgate’s key men. Defensively assured, he broke well down the wing and showed his danger at free-kicks against Croatia.

The central pairing is Atletico Madrid and Uruguay rock Diego Godin alongside Samuel Umititi, another La Liga star with Barcelona. The France defender’s threat at set pieces is also crucial.

The left side of defence was less obvious, with Brazil’s Marcelo an early candidate, but ultimately it was impossible to look beyond Godin’s club team-mate Lucas Hernandez of France.

Sitting in front of that back four we have two stars of the tournament in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba has shown form he failed to display at Old Trafford last season and one has to wonder if that is down to manager Jose Mourinho.

Kante has been the silent assassin who has once again proved to be the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Then it is time for the skill merchants to turn it on and Croatia’s Luka Modric has been one of the stand-outs with an unerring ability to hit an inch-perfect pass. No wonder Real Madrid always win the Champions League.

Eden Hazard has shown why he is the player Madrid covet most, now that Ronaldo has left, and was consistently brilliant for Belgium.

A surprise inclusion on the left, possibly, is Russia’s Denis Cheryshev, who started the tournament on the bench but proceeded to score four goals in five games. That is what World Cup dreams are all about.

And who better than to spearhead the attack than Kylian Mbappe?

At only 19 he is now seen as the heir to the throne we have seen Messi and Ronaldo fight over for so many years. Dazzling skills, electrifying pace, and an ice-cool ability to produce his best on the bigs stage make him a world beater.