With their Cork hoodoo dealt with, Dublin delight is total

ET tu ladies? It wasn’t so comprehensive at Croke Park yesterday that this Dublin team is an empty-your-wallet shoo-in for All-Ireland domination for decades to come, like Gavin’s galacticos.

But Mick Bohan’s repeat champions have built something special to hold onto now, and they’ve accumulated important winning habits doing so. Like that State job in the corner office, it’ll be a lot harder lever Dublin out of pole position now they’ve got the hang of this thing, and acquired All-Ireland-winning habits. It might only be their third title, but it won’t be long at all until talk turns to a three in a row.

“It’s been said already,” smiled two-goal hero Carla Rowe afterwards. Next thing, Dublin will be road bowling their way along the Canal to a heap of All-Ireland titles.

Well maybe not quite. There was enough for Ephie Fitzgerald and Cork in yesterday’s All-Ireland final to start the shape of a winter hump. The dressing room was ‘raw’ afterwards, and if Cork sensed they needed to keep Dublin’s fleet-of-foot star turns going backwards, they failed in that regard.

Their attack malfunctioned, with influential leaders like Doireann O’Sullivan nowhere near their best. They failed to get Saoirse Noonan into the game and scored only three points from play in total. And yet at moments in both halves, but especially the second, Cork looked ready to present the most serious gut-check of Dublin’s season.

And yet both moments were stillborn.

Dublin’s fluency on the counter was a constant, but Cork’s rearguard was better after half-time — especially Marie O’Callaghan and full-back Roisin Phelan — and though they were snared too often by Dublin’s aggressive cluster defence, the accuracy of freetaker Orla Finn maintained the intrigue for a record crowd of 50,141 — the sixth largest championship attendance of any code or grade or gender this season.

Four behind turning ends, Cork made better decisions in possession of the ball, and when the pacey Eimear Scally was teed up for a 38th-minute goal chance, the lead beckoned for Cork for the first time. The connection was not what was needed — symptomatic of Cork’s day up front — Dublin wing back Niamh Collins blocking the goalbound shot to maintain a two-point edge (2-7 to 1-8).

Cork weren’t deterred. Ten minutes later a Finn free reduced the gap to a single point but the moment didn’t last nearly long enough to examine an aspect of Dublin’s corpus that has been too rarely scrutinised this summer — their stomach.

Another turnover was the springboard for a Dublin counter, finished adroitly and decisively again by Rowe. Though the next score was another Orla Finn free to make it a three-point game again, control of the final was Dublin’s once more.

From there to the moment their first final victory over Cork was ratified, Dublin were the ones moving the pieces around the board. Impressive wing-back Sinead Goldrick franked an impressive afternoon’s work with a point three minutes from time, and it was a significant statistic in itself that Doireann O’Sullivan’s only point of the day came in the final minute from a speculative attempt for a goal. For all of Cork’s frustration, they would have no gripe with the merit of Dublin’s win.

Explained Dublin skipper Sinead Aherne, the game’s best player: “This year has been a bit different — for the first time in a few years we’ve been looking forwards instead of looking back (with regrets), so it was about us and what we could do to push our game on to the next level and that was the approach we took. For Dublin next year that will be natural again — to constantly improve standards and see what way we go.”

Added Goldrick: “It was the first time any Dublin team won the league and that’s what we went after. Our second goal was to win Leinster and win the All-Ireland so we’re just really happy that that’s happened.

What they were unhappy with were the bizarre circumstances of Cork’s first-half goal in the 23rd minute when referee Garryowen McMahon appeared to award a Dublin free out for a foul on Sinead Goldrick, only to award a Cork goal from the subsequent passage of play.

Kudos to Áine O’Sullivan for the speculative finish but it would have muscled its way into the post-match narrative for sure had the result been different.

Dublin manager Bohan put a few Cork noses out of joint this week when he spoke of Dublin’s in-house games being the toughest challenge his frontliners had faced all season. Chances are his comments were lost in translation because the value of dethroning “the standard bearers” made yesterday’s victory that much sweeter.

Cork written off? “Are you joking me,” protested the Dublin boss afterwards.

After all the scars they’ve left here, why would we do that. We have the utmost respect for Cork and that’s really what makes this prize today that little bit more special. (Not beating them) was always something that was going to be thrown (at our players) long after their boots were hung up — ‘you couldn’t beat that great Cork team’.

“People will say that they’ve lost their leaders, but the tradition they’ve built up in their own county in women’s football is a huge testament.”

Whatever about Dublin dominance or Cork angst, ladies football is in a pretty good place, though the gap between the haves and the rest is worryingly similar across football genders at the moment. The sense that Dublin look ready to monopolise the market may not be anything new. But it is daunting prospect all the same.

“We have to put our hands up and say Dublin were better than us on the day and salute them,” Cork manager Fitzgerald mused. “We’ll get on with it and we will regroup.”

- The crowd of 50,141 was the fifth largest championship crowd of the season in either hurling or football, and either men’s or women’s games. Only the All-Ireland’s men’s SFC and SHC finals, the Dublin-Galway SFC semi-final, and the SHC semi-finals between Galway and Clare, and Cork v Limerick bettered yesterday’s attendance.