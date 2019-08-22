News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wilder wants action against online abuse but believes long-term boycott unlikely

Wilder wants action against online abuse but believes long-term boycott unlikely
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder sees little chance of a long-term social media boycott in football but admits action must be taken over online abuse.

The past week has seen Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Reading’s Yakou Meite all racially abused on Twitter after missing penalties.

Phil Neville, head coach of England Women, responded by calling for the “football community” to stay away from social media for six months to force action, while United defender Harry Maguire was among those calling for stricter verification of Twitter and Instagram accounts.

A one-day boycott was successfully organised in April by the Professional Footballers’ Association after a previous spate of incidents but Wilder, speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday, is sceptical about Neville’s proposed response.

“There’s been talk of a boycott but I don’t think that will happen,” he said. “It might happen for a day or two but (social media has) become so much a way of life and it’s here to stay.

“It’s more down to those who regulate it to do something about it.

“I’m not on it and I stay a million miles away from it. I don’t feel like I need to promote the Chris Wilder brand!

“I read newspapers rather than use social media, although I see the benefits of that worldwide and I get it. But I’ve never got to grips with it.

“Obviously, the negative side of it is that it allows people to abuse other people from behind a desk, miles away.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

- Press Association

More on this topic

Twitter to meet Manchester United and Kick It Out following racist abuseTwitter to meet Manchester United and Kick It Out following racist abuse

South African court restricts display of apartheid-era flagSouth African court restricts display of apartheid-era flag

Gardaí rule out hate element to attack on Muslim teen in DublinGardaí rule out hate element to attack on Muslim teen in Dublin

Phil Neville calls for social media boycott until racist abuse is tackledPhil Neville calls for social media boycott until racist abuse is tackled

Chris WilderDiscriminationRacismSocial MediaPremier LeagueTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Cardiff City Stadium to stage 2020 Guinness PRO14 finalCardiff City Stadium to stage 2020 Guinness PRO14 final

Cork dominate the top 20 players from this year's U20 All-Ireland Football ChampionshipCork dominate the top 20 players from this year's U20 All-Ireland Football Championship

Andy Murray set for Challenger Tour appearance at next week’s Rafa Nadal OpenAndy Murray set for Challenger Tour appearance at next week’s Rafa Nadal Open

The highs and lows of Jack Butland’s careerThe highs and lows of Jack Butland’s career


Lifestyle

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »