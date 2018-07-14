Why Monaghan footballers embraced the spirit of adventure

By Paul Keane

It was Laois manager John Sugrue, before last weekend’s loss to Monaghan, who identified the Ulster side as a curious hybrid. Not quite all-out defence, not quite flat-out attack.

“They seem to play a kind of a hybrid of the strong defensive game and yet it’s a high pressing style, and they’ve got some very good forwards up there that they trust and they want to push the ball up quickly to them,” said Sugrue.

It was a fair summary as those watching Monaghan this

entire

season identified a more adventurous spirit than in previous campaigns.

It surely has its roots in what occurred in their last championship game at Croke Park, last August, when Monaghan set up to contain Dublin yet were picked apart with ease.

Less than two months later, with the heavy defeat still high on his mind, Conor McManus admitted: “I don’t believe you can beat Dublin playing a defensive system.”

He was talking about going toe to toe, or something close to it, and relying on the individual talents in the Monaghan team to hold their own.

“If you ask any footballer in any county, particularly from the top 10 teams, ‘Is he a better footballer than you?’ and if he says, ‘Yes’, then I don’t think he has much business being there.

“If players can really apply themselves to that and go at it, there’s a lot to be said for it.”

McManus backtracked a little when the issue was revisited in December, insisting he wasn’t calling for O’Rourke to change his tactics.

His diplomacy may not have been required; O’Rourke appears to be of a like mind that something different is required, not just to crack Dublin but to win a big game at Croke Park.

Monaghan have played five All-Ireland quarter-finals there and lost the lot, returning meagre 0-12, 0-14, 0-11, 0-12, and 1-11 tallies.

McManus, maybe the best forward in the country, couldn’t be blamed for favouring a change in approach having top-scored for his team in each of their last four quarter-final defeats.

The continued development of Jack McCarron, Conor McCarthy, and Shane Carey has given O’Rourke extra attacking options though the scores this summer are literally coming from all angles.

In four of the five games they’ve played — three of against Division 4 teams — they’ve had at least 10 different scorers. When they hammered Waterford, 15 different Monaghan players scored.

The manner in which they carved up Laois in the first 30 minutes or so last Sunday in Navan, freeing up Carey and Karl O’Connell to snipe some stunning scores, was intoxicating. If it wasn’t for the brilliance of goalkeeper Graham Brody they could have scored six goals, instead of none.

Now they are back at Croke Park, however, meeting a talented Kildare side on a similar upward curve in a game they simply can’t afford to lose.

The question is whether to stick or to twist? According to O’Rourke, they’ve been twisting all year.

“We’ve tried to do that all year, against Tyrone as well,” he said of their greater emphasis on attack.

“The way Fermanagh played in the Ulster semi-final, it’s easy to look on and say that we dropped back. We didn’t, we tried to push up on all the kick-outs that day as well. It just sometimes happens that it’s hard to get the kick-outs. And when Fermanagh played that many men behind the ball, if you push everyone up, you’re leaving yourself completely exposed.

“Look, on different days you have to adapt accordingly. We didn’t get it completely right that day. We’re trying all the time to see can we get the right balance. We haven’t got it right yet but we’re still striving to.”

Maybe tomorrow will be the day.