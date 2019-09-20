News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
White dismisses talk of Dublin fight for McGregor

By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:45 AM

UFC president Dana White has poured cold water on Conor McGregor’s hopes of fighting in Dublin before the end of the year.

McGregor cryptically tweeted “Dublin, December 14th” earlier this week, leading many to conclude the former two-weight UFC champion was preparing for a return to the octagon in his home city.

However, White pointed out that UFC 245 is scheduled to take place on that date in Las Vegas, adding McGregor could make his comeback on the bill or wait until 2020.

In a Q&A session on his Twitter account, White said: “Conor wants to fight on December 14 in Dublin but we have a fight in Vegas, so if he doesn’t fight on that card he’ll fight early next year.”

McGregor was last in action at UFC 229 in October last year, when he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of an ill-tempered bout.

A post-fight melee at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas led to McGregor receiving a six-month ban, and the Irishman has faced a couple of legal issues away from the cage since then.

The 31-year-old called for a return fight with Nurmagomedov earlier this month shortly after the Russian’s win over Dustin Poirier, tweeting: “Book my rematch for Moscow.”

McGregor has also been linked with another contest against Poirier, whom he beat in 2014 when the pair competed at featherweight, and Justin Gaethje.

- Press Association

