Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy ready to atone for absence in FAI Women’s Cup final

By John Fallon

Two years after watching helplessly from the sidelines as her Wexford Youths team were dismantled in the FAI Women’s Cup final, captain Kylie Murphy is back in fine fettle for tomorrow’s decider at Lansdowne Road.

It’s all gone swimmingly since suspension ruled Murphy out of that 5-0 Shelbourne whitewash.

The midfielder has helped Wexford to back-to-back titles, steering them on course for a double.

Peamount United, who Murphy rates as favourites, stand in their way but their inspirational skipper has enough experience of prevailing against the odds to be optimistic of cup success.

In 2012, while stretching in the warm-up before a game, shooting pain in her back signalled something was up. What started as an innocuous routine descended into a slipped disk and a year on the sidelines. Many, including medical experts, felt her absence would be permanent, yet she returned stronger, mentally and physically.

Four league winners’ medals and an FAI Cup have followed. The one blot, that suspension in 2016, is there to be atoned for tomorrow.

“It was really cruel to miss that match because my three-match ban was meant to be in the league,” said Murphy.

“Due to the last league match of the season being cancelled, I had to sit out the cup final. It was a horrible experience, something I’d never want to happen again.

“I’m back now and we’re aiming to the season with another trophy. No matter what way it ends, I’ve taken Monday off work. This has been a long, hard season.”

Peamount will try to make it harder for them, especially given Rianna Jarrett is ruled out. The Irish international suffered a broken bone in her foot during last month’s international gathering and will replicate Murphy’s role as frustrated onlooker.

In contrast to Wexford missing their most prolific players, Peas have Amber Barrett to lead the line.

Seven hat-tricks, 30 league goals, and the semi-final winner against Shels are just some of the reasons she’s tipped to land the Player of the Year award next week.

Peamount v Wexford Youths (12.05pm, Live RTÉ2)

Probable teams:

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Naoisha McAloon; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Louise Corrigan, Chloe Moloney, Lucy McCartan; Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Niamh Farrelly, Karen Duggan; Aine O’Gorman, Amber Barrett, Megan Lynch.

WEXFORD YOUTHS (4-4-2): Sophie Lenehan; Nicola Sinnott, Lauren Dwyer, Orlaith Conlon, Becky Cassin; Aoife Slattery, Kylie Murphy, Edel Kennedy, Emma Hansberry; Katrina Parrock, Aisling Frawley.