Wexford proving to be model county after recording €481k surplus

After recording a €481,000 surplus in their 2018 accounts, Wexford chairman Derek Kent has claimed a similar figure can be achieved next year.

Wexford were left with close to €100,000 after paying outstanding bills but their financial year has been a monumentally successful one.

With gate receipts up in hurling both locally and at inter-county level, fundraising improving by over €65,000, inter-county team preparations down almost €100,000 and savings made in the areas like coaching, the county have steadied the ship.

The remaining loan on the centre of excellence in Ferns is now down to €865,000 and Kent insists he, along with treasurer Andrew Nolan and commercial manager Éanna Martin can make 2019 as handsome a financial year as 2018 has been.

“If you look at Wexford’s accounts for the last number of years, I carried forward €300,000 worth of unpaid bills when I became chairman.

What I had to do was ensure they were paid off and every bill was paid. The cash flow left was €100,000 and I don’t mind that but I have the mechanisms in place to make another half a million. I know how to do it.”

Kent stressed how important hurling is to the coffers. “We had a surplus of close to half a million and it’s not happening in any county in Ireland with the exception of Dublin maybe.

“It was a good year and if you look at where we got the money it’s not all down to commercial and fundraising activities.

“Hurling would have to taken account for a lot of it. When our hurlers are doing well, they’re putting the bums on the seats and therefore gate receipts went up to €515,000, which is the higher ever gross. Our National League share went up nearly €80,000 with the hurlers.

“Wexford is nothing without hurling. We’re a dual county and that’s how we manage our affairs. The same finance goes to both hurling and football and administration. Our biggest problem is we can’t put bums on the seats for our local football matches and inter-county matches.

“But when Wexford hurling is going well our finances are going well and that’s a fact. It’s also managing our expenses and our costs.” Wexford’s local gate receipts climbed €41,296, their share of the Allianz Leagues gates increased by €79,174 and fundraising activities jumped to almost €400,000 from €333,235 in 2017. Significantly, team expenses were cut by €95,080 to €850,144 while there were also savings made in staging games, grounds maintenance and coaching. “We took €56,000 out of coaching and will take another €56,000 out but at the same time put in another six coaches so it’s good management,” added Kent.

Going out of the county to fundraise has also been important. “We didn’t go trying to take from the same persons’ pockets, the clubs.

“We did a fundraiser in New York and Boston. We went to Punchestown. We didn’t hinder the clubs. It’s been a serious turnaround considering we have been in the red for the last 10 years.”

Kent pointed out Wexford were also able to make improvements to the centre of excellence with this year’s cash.

“We finished the first floor with a new cafeteria, a new gymnasium, a new meeting room, a new physio room out of this year’s cash flow and we still haven’t drawn down the €200,000 sports capital grant.”