Wexford camogie search for new boss

Wexford camogie are confident of having a new senior manager in place for their next league outing on Sunday, February 17.

Interviews for the vacant post are ongoing and the executive is optimistic of having the position filled by the time Tipperary visit the south-east on Sunday week.

The fixture represents Wexford’s final outing of the league round-robin and even if they were to come out on top, it is likely the Model County will still be involved in a relegation playoff, such is their negative scoring difference arising from Sunday’s 9-23 to 1-2 mauling at the hands of Galway.

Wexford’s four-time All-Ireland medal winner Ursula Jacob felt sorry for the 13 players who endured such a heavy beating at the hands of Galway and stressed the importance of appointing a new manager as soon as is possible to begin the process of rebuilding Wexford camogie.

It remains unclear what level of support the Camogie Association has offered Wexford over the past fortnight in a bid to sort out the latter’s sorry state of affairs, though it is known that the Women’s Gaelic Players Association have been in regular contact with the two player representatives on the Wexford team and the feedback last week was not negative.

Of the 13 players who lined out against Galway on Sunday, only four featured in Wexford’s concluding fixture of the 2018 championship.

Galway, ahead by 8-10 to 0-2 at the break, withdrew two players to even up the playing numbers for the second half.

Ciara Storey, who played at the weekend, described their recent results as “embarrassing”.

“Getting a new manager has to be the first step, everything else can wait until that box is ticked,” said Ursula Jacob, who was instrumental in Wexford’s 2007, 2010, ’11 and ’12 All-Ireland final victories.

The focus has to be on getting a set-up back in place that is professional, that is going to encourage the girls that are within the county to want to play for the county again. At the moment, things are a bit disillusioned.

“I would feel very sad for the girls that are in there at the moment.

“They are trying to keep things going but when there is such a small pool there, it is very tough.”

Jacob added: “The talent is there. The county minors did very well last year; St Martin’s are in the All-Ireland senior club final; Loreto Wexford won the Leinster senior A colleges title recently; Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy won the Leinster senior B colleges title.

“We need the best girls in Wexford playing for Wexford.”