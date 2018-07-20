Welsh ace Evans top seed for Down Rally

By Martin Walsh

Tomorrow's Forklift Down Rally dovetails as rounds of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship and the Protyre MSA Asphalt Championship.

That along with some competitors treating the rally as a shakedown for the forthcoming Ulster Rally has resulted in a capacity entry.

It’s an early start (8.30am) with the short opening stage at the Eikon complex near Lisburn preceding the opening three closed-road stages between Hillsborough and Castlewellan. Seven more stages, along with two runs through the Eikon spectator stage, will be completed before the 5pm finish in Lisburn.

Welsh ace and former Irish national rally champion Mel Evans is the top seed and, having recently sold his Subaru WRC, he is likely to drive a Ford Fiesta WRC.

Fellow countryman Jason Pritchard (Ford Focus WRC), second in the series, gives chase from the number two berth, with Scotland’s David Bogie (Skoda Fabia R5) ready to acquaint himself with the Northern Ireland terrain prior to the Ulster Rally. So, too, will Derry’s Desi Henry (with Millstreet’s Liam Moynihan calling the notes), who is expected to figure prominently.

Northern Ireland champion Jonny Greer makes his first appearance in the series he won last November and sticks with his Fiesta R5, while current series leader Derek McGarrity is listed to drive a Subaru WRC, but that could change.

Warrenpoint driver Peadar Hurson (Fiesta WRC) is another contender for victory, but lady luck never appears to be on his side. The top-10 is completed by the legendary Kenny McKinstry (Subaru WRC), Wayne Sisson (Mitsubishi EvoX) — the Asphalt series leader — and Alan Carmichael (Mini WRC).

Elsewhere, the WRC cars of Daniel Harper, Steve Simpson, Paddy McVeigh, Kevin Barrett, Stuart Biggerstaff and Robin Phillips bolster the entry. The two-wheel drive contingent includes Camillus Bradley (Escort), Rodney White (Sunbeam), Kyle White (Peugeot 208 R2) and Wesley Patterson (Escort).

Meanwhile, Banteer’s Barry Meade (Ford Escort) heads the entry for Sunday’s Ollie Kierce Motors Imokilly Rally. He won the inaugural event in 2012 and is favourite to succeed again.

However, Kildare’s Jack Newman, in a similar Escort, will pose a serious threat, despite the lack of seat time.

Ovens man Owen Murphy campaigns the Mitsubishi he drove in 2012 after he acquired the car in an exchange deal with Dunmanway’s David Guest, who will debut Murphy’s ex-Skoda Fabia S2000. Midleton’s Colin Byrne

(Ford Escort) and Carlow’s David Condell — both Escorts — along with Kerry’s Fergus O’Meara (Ford Fiesta S2500) and the Cork trio of Jason Ryan (Honda Civic), Jason O’Mahony and Daragh O’Riordan, in Escorts, complete the top-10. The event is round six of the PlasticBags.ie Southern 4 Rally Championship, with O’Mahony leading the way. Sara McFadden, a visually impaired teenager from Mayo, will co-drive for her father Keith in their Renault Clio.

The ceremonial start is in Midleton at 7.30pm tomorrow, while the first stage on Sunday is at 11.10am.

This week, the Motorsport Commission approved a date-change request from the Connacht Motor Club to host the FAAC Simply Automatic Sligo Park Hotel Rally on Sunday, September 2.

The rally was scheduled to go ahead earlier this month, but was cancelled due to concerns about road conditions during the hot weather.