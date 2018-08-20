We’ll come again, vows Galway boss Micheál Donoghue

By Brendan O’Brien

Micheál Donoghue has pledged that defeat yesterday will not mark the end of the line for this Galway team.

Seeking a first back-to-back of All-Ireland titles since 1988, the Connacht side never managed to reproduce the standards they exhibited earlier in the summer and in 2017.

The signs had been there that they were struggling for momentum, starting with the stuttering performance against Kilkenny in the Leinster final and continuing through to the replay and the two games against Clare at the last four stage.

Brilliance mixed with banality.

But the Galway manager refused to play the ‘get out of jail free’ card offered to him post-game when it was suggested that the demands of a ninth game in this extended championship might have counted against them.

Or the fact that his side had just the two weeks to prepare for this decider, as opposed to Limerick’s three, because of that extra appointment with Clare down in Semple Stadium at the start of the month.

“I don’t know. Obviously we were where we wanted to be today. I still thought the two weeks, we had enough time and the lads bounced back really well. I’m not going to sit here and use any excuse.

“We didn’t hurl the way we want to hurl for periods in games. The lads worked really hard at the end of the game. My thoughts on the players isn’t going to change. Yeah, we’re bitterly disappointed.

“What we achieved together and where we want to go, this huge unity, huge trust, huge collective is in that group and they’ve shown massive resilience down through the years when they’ve had setbacks. I’m sure they’re going to bounce back again.”

"We were a tad off but Limerick were better" - Micheál Donoghue offers no excuses #rtegaa #GALvLIM pic.twitter.com/xx2oy5gclR — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 19, 2018

There was no wistfulness in his voice. Donoghue’s first offering as he took his seat was to voice the fact Limerick were the better team. His congratulations were honest and devoid of preconditions or qualifiers.

“They probably just had the edge on it the whole day and they’re deserving winners,” he said.

There was pride mixed in as a sweetener with the bitter tastes of defeat, not least in the way in which Galway roused themselves when the jig seemed to be up and they trailed by nine points within and about 15 minutes of normal time to go.

That they kept on keeping on, even after Shane Dowling’s 68th-minute goal undid so much good work and left them eight adrift, was testament to the character of a side that had been accused of lacking it for so many years.

“Yeah it was and I couldn’t be prouder of them. Anything we’ve asked of these lads since we came in, they’ve been top notch. They’ve been one of the top teams, they’ve been knocking on the door for so long.

“Obviously, last year we made the breakthrough, which was massive, and there was a lot of learnings we’ll take from the year as well in terms of … particularly early on and how we prepared for the year, but they’re a great bunch to work with.

“As I said, there’s a huge understanding of the responsibility that goes with being involved in Galway and some massive leaders in there. And all we can do any day is ask them to go out and give it one hundred per cent and they did. I’m really proud of them.”