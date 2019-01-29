Weekend walkover will cost Wexford camogie €4,500 grant aid

Wexford camogie have lost half of their €9,000 WGPA grant for failing to field a team for Saturday’s Division 1 league fixture away to Cork.

The Cork management was informed late on Friday evening that Wexford were not in a position to travel to Cork the following day.

Despite initial reports that the second round league game had been postponed, the Camogie Association yesterday confirmed Cork had been awarded a walkover and the three league points on offer.

Punishment for inter-county camogie teams who do’nt fulfil a league or championship fixture is the withholding of almost half of their annual WGPA grant. With each squad getting €9,000 in Government funding per season, to be put towards injury prevention, performance analysis, and facilities, Wexford will lose close to €4,500 of this figure.

The Wexford senior camogie team are currently without a manager after Kilkenny’s Martin Carey, brother of DJ, resigned prior to the beginning of the 2019 campaign.

Mick Curran assumed the role of stand-in manager for the county’s opening game of the league on Sunday, January 20, a match they lost at home to Waterford, 1-13 to 1-5.

Jacinta Roche, who was appointed chair of the county camogie board last month, said they should have been able to put a team together for the Cork game, despite the unavailability of the St Martin’s contingent who were in All-Ireland club semi-final action on Sunday afternoon.

Roche added it was “unfortunate” that a significant portion of their WGPA grant had been lost due to their failure to field. The board was aware of this penalty before making the call to concede the fixture.

“Since it became known that the senior manager’s position was vacant, we have had various expressions of interest from outside the county. We hope to have that position filled as soon as possible.”

Wexford’s next game of the league is away to Galway on Sunday. The county, who were three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions in 2012, lost all but one of their games in last year’s All-Ireland championship round-robin, failing to reach the knockout stages. The county board pulled their second team from the All-Ireland intermediate championship in June 2018 after several players, who were apart of the intermediate set-up during the league, withdrew from the squad in early summer.

Wexford were All-Ireland semi-finalists as recently as 2016. There is now widespread concern at the demise of one of the game’s leading forces.