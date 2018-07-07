We have all travelled a long way, including Russia’s own far-fetched dream

By Joe Callaghan

Wednesday was moving day in Moscow. Through the drab mist and drizzle that enveloped the place, Colombian fans poured down into the ornate underground of the Russian capital’s wondrous Metro system. Their jerseys were still beaming bright yellow but their faces and eyes were dimmed from the night before.

Their exit at the iron left hand of Jordan Pickford and England had hurt deeply and in the hours after, their loss was already feeling like Russia’s loss too. Colombia were the second last of the great Latin American-invading nations to be skittled out of World Cup 2018. Brazil remain but in keeping with a country that stands alone speaking Portuguese in the Spanish-speaking world, their fans tend to keep to themselves that bit more .

Uruguay, meanwhile, simply can’t bring the numbers of their neighbours with a population less than the island of Ireland.

When Colombia followed Mexico and before them Argentina and Peru out of this place, it felt worse off for it. Fittingly, the damp and cold drizzle hung over the capital till dark.

A football fan goes half and half, the flags of England and Colombia on his face during their match in the round of 16 Picture: Getty Images

Temperatures were still sweltering as Monday turned to Tuesday in Samara but the sense of a changing of the World Cup seasons was all too similar.

Mexico had exited there as Brazil marched on. In a tiny Georgian grill beside the city’s train station, two waitresses dug in and sweated on past the midnight hour to fill the departing Mexicans with enough steak and cerveza for the 17-hour train journey back to Moscow and the many hours on top of that it would take to get them home. Even though Samara sits in a different timezone to the capital, the national train system runs only on Moscow time which is beyond confusing at the best of times. Midnight in a steaming steak shack does not qualify as the best of times so every ten minutes or so the mossy green-clad masses would frantically check their watches, do some pluses and minuses, and agree that, yes, there was time for one more round.

But even in this, a city where for decades time stood still, the clock catches up with you eventually. As the Mexicans got up to leave, the overworked waitresses and a table full of locals looked genuinely crushed. There were handshakes and bear hugs but the Russians wanted more. They pointed and through broken English and broken Russian and drunken Spanish, it eventually became apparent what was wanted.

“That hats…can I have. Please. Spasiba. Pleeeeeease.”

The scene that unfolded with a bear-chested Russian man stripping off his knock-off Russia 2018 T-shirt in exchange for a huge silver and gold-ringed sombrero and both waitresses swapping a couple of cold road beers for slightly smaller but still much too big versions of the headware was as good as anything else served up by this magnificent tournament.

Over a million fans have descended on Russia these past few weeks. Some may travel home lighter in luggage but none goes home unfulfilled. The most open World Cup in living memory might just have open minds widest of all. And it’s not done yet.

Russia is not a place where summer weekends get wasted. The Dachniki — those lucky enough to own, or at worst, know someone who knows someone who has the keys to a dacha — make their way to the leafier fringes of cities to get away from it all.

In Moscow, a city of 16m people with high-rise towers poking up and prodding the sky at every vantage, hot summer days are not to be spent in a three-room, couldn’t-swing-a-ballerina confined space. So as throngs descend down dizzying flights of stairs and intimate elevators for one, the city’s streets swell and the wide boulevards narrow with the evening.

The capital, and with it the nation, will stop as one tonight as the host country bids to keep the unlikeliest dream alive. Stanislav Cherchesov’s Spain-slayers have brought their freakish show south to Sochi for tonight’s clash with Croatia, a place in the final four of its own World Cup on the line.

It took longer than usual, but the euphoria did eventually dim a little after the country’s Spanish conquest. Igor Akinfeev had brought the tedium of late-life tiki taka to its crushing yet somehow inevitable conclusion around 8pm local time Sunday evening. By the time we were traipsing across town to catch a Metro to a train to a plane to get to Samara the following morning, the party was in full swing.

Choking off long stretches of one of the busiest routes in this always busy megacity — Moscow’s inner ring road — it was a street party on the relief route. But this was a moment that had nothing to do with relief and everything to do with the intoxicating ecstasy of the unexpected.

It’s been a frequent sight, this spontaneous joy, the past three weeks but it bears reminding just how low the expectations were for Cherchesov’s team. We had arrived in Russia that bit early and went along to their final tune-up against Turkey in the week before the tournament kicked off. They stunk the place up, an uninspiring, generally insipid 1-1 draw seeing them booed and jeered off. As send-offs go, it wasn’t fond.

The fuel behind the performances that followed

remains up for debate. It’s impossible to watch any Russian sporting entity achieve extra ordinary results and not scent the waft of meldonium or the like drifting through the air. The nature of their opening two victories didn’t do much to dispel such suspicions — hard, long running and plenty of it. Yes, pride and pressure can be their own intoxicants but not if they’re trumped by the real stuff.

“Drugs? I don’t think so,” said Elena, the owner of a Nizhny Novgorod construction firm when the subject was brought up on Thursday night, Uruguay and French fans filling the taverns behind her on the town’s main drag.

“I don’t think drugs. Maybe they were told ‘if you don’t do well, you go to prison’.”

She was half-joking. We hoped.

“Anyway, Spain has had sports with talk of doping. And look at Croatia players. They have legs like a horse.”

A Colombian supporter shows his colours at the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’ stadium in Bogota, for the clash with England. Picture: Getty Images

Equine qualities or not, you sense the Croats do worry the host nation more than even the Spanish, the national trait of fatalism never totally absent from proceedings and kicking in that bit more as Saturday night approaches. But Cherchesov and his side have already done more for their own World Cup than could have been imagined. If they go out meekly tonight it would matter little.

After the opening game of this tournament, we wrote on these same pages how this World Cup was shaping to have enough storylines and drama to be able to hold its own without a strong host nation. In so many ways, that has proven so. And yet in sweeping aside Saudi Arabia, Russia lit a spark in its own population that has burned through the tournament and undoubtedly helped to fuel the warmth of the welcome they have given the world.

By the time they kick off tonight, 27 teams will have been sent home from Russia’s World Cup. The hosts and four other teams will remain. A mere quirk from the FIFA scheduling department, yes. But one that sums up just how far and far-fetched this dream has travelled.

If they are eliminated tonight it won’t matter because we’ll all be moving swiftly along to the really big stuff in the really big places. By the time the lights dim on Sochi tonight, only Saint Petersburg and Moscow will remain as hosts cities, splitting the

semi-finals, final, and dreaded third-place don’t-make-us-play-off.

What will remain for the nine other cities? The major infrastructure improvements will continue to make a difference to daily lives although the money spent on some stadiums — Kaliningrad and Saransk particularly — will very soon come to be a source of scorn and scandal as they sit empty.

The truth is it’s impossible to speak of legacy in the present tense, especially the legacy of a tournament not yet complete. It’s also folly to make judgments of such a vast, varied land with centuries of complex social and psychological history and upheaval on the back of a few weeks traversing a country en fete.

But in the closed cities of Samara and Nizhny Novgorod, shut off from the outside world until a couple of decades ago, this has been a particularly weird and wonderful time, opening eyes and souls to what’s out there and what people may come back to see. Equally, for a place like Saransk, which saw its city demographics turn 10% Peruvian for 48 unforgettable hours, the party will live long in the memory. The permissiveness of this carnival has already registered. What’s possible when regulations and the norms (yes, morals too) are unsqueezed just that little bit.

Russians have won a million hearts. You sense this World Cup ball will be kicked around in so many more minds for a while yet.