Home»Sport

Watch this trick shot golfer nail a shot while doing a back flip

Saturday, September 08, 2018 - 01:18 PM

Gymnastics and golf are both Olympic sports, but until now that’s just about the only thing they had in common.

Thanks to US trick-shot golfer Garrett Clark, the two have been brought together at least. Clark, from Kansas, wants to earn a living from his social media accounts before playing on the PGA Tour.

If he ever does make it, he’s going to have to play a little more conservatively than this.

A novel technique.

Clark told the Press Association earlier in 2018 that he “got into trick shots in my living room about a year and a half ago,” adding that he practised shots “sometimes upwards of six hours a day”.

Indeed, that back flip shot was no fluke and here are 10 of Clark’s finest efforts to prove that.

Watch out for this guy causing carnage on the crazy golf courses.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ViralTrickShotUKGarrett ClarkgolfInstagramTrick shots

More in this Section

I am the future, says Darren Till ahead of welterweight title showdown

England’s golden boy Harry Kane to wear golden boots against Spain

'Worth the admission fee alone': Cork hurler scores sensational hat-trick of overhead strikes

Maradona named new chief of Mexican second-tier side Dorados


Today's Stories

Playing her invisibility card

Nations League could prove more meaningful than expected

Six observations about the All-Ireland football final and all that flows from it

Is it time to conscript draft-dodging players into national service?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »