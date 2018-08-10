Watch: Richard Dunne and Ray Houghton attend FAI Festival of Football event in Bandon

Cork City FC’s More Than a Club team in association with the FAI and Bandon AFC, delivering their ‘Football Memories’ programme at Bandon’s Festival of Football visit from the FAI.

The event was attended by John Delaney, Richard Dunne and Ray Houghton, among other VIPs.

Pictured at ‘Football Memories’ programme at Bandon AFC’s Festival of Football visit from the FAI was Richard Dunne with Cillian Ronan and Mike Ross. Picture Denis Boyle

This is the first year the Festival of Football has been in Cork, following previous visits to Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Wexford, Clare, Donegal, Wicklow, Westmeath, Sligo/Leitrim, Tipperary, and Kilkenny.

The Festival of Football concludes on Friday, August 17th with the annual FAI Delegates Dinner, on the eve of their AGM.

Digital Desk