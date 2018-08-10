Home»Sport

Watch: Richard Dunne and Ray Houghton attend FAI Festival of Football event in Bandon

Friday, August 10, 2018 - 07:37 PM

Cork City FC’s More Than a Club team in association with the FAI and Bandon AFC, delivering their ‘Football Memories’ programme at Bandon’s Festival of Football visit from the FAI.

The event was attended by John Delaney, Richard Dunne and Ray Houghton, among other VIPs.

Pictured at ‘Football Memories’ programme at Bandon AFC’s Festival of Football visit from the FAI was Richard Dunne with Cillian Ronan and Mike Ross. Picture Denis Boyle

This is the first year the Festival of Football has been in Cork, following previous visits to Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Wexford, Clare, Donegal, Wicklow, Westmeath, Sligo/Leitrim, Tipperary, and Kilkenny.

The Festival of Football concludes on Friday, August 17th with the annual FAI Delegates Dinner, on the eve of their AGM.

Digital Desk


More in this Section

Molinari continues rise up US PGA Championship leaderboard

12 of Andy Murray’s best answers from his spontaneous Instagram Q&A

Irish show jumpers lead halfway through Aga Khan Cup

Crucible king Mark Williams punishes Jack Lisowksi with World Open win


Today's Stories

Abusing people who run teams runs through the GAA’s history

Cunningham a rarity: An upwardly mobile Irish player

Dr Ed Coughlan: Appreciate that greatness takes time

Increasing ‘gamblification’ of sport now a public health crisis

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »