Watch live: O'Donovan Rossa and Ballincollig Cork SFC clash

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Former champions O'Donovan Rossa and Ballincollig take to the pitch at Ballinascarthy for the Cork SFC clash.

Watch our live coverage here:

Ballincollig:

Ciaran Noonan; Liam Jennings; Colin Moore; Shane Murphy; Stephen O'Donoghue; JP Murphy; Luke Fahy; Sean Kiely; Cian Kiely; Peter O'Neill; Kevin Browne; Killian Coleman; Robert Noonan; Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan

O'Donovan Rossa:

Ryan Price; Sean Fitzgerald; John O'Sullivan; Dylan O'Donovan; Daniel Hazel; Eoin Fitzgerald; Paudie Crowley; Donal Óg Hodnett; Rory Byrne; Mark Collins; Colm Fitzgerald; Dylan Hourihane; Thomas Hegarty; Kevin Davis and Elliot Connolly.

Tributes for 'giant of gaelic football' Eugene McGee

