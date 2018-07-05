Walshe points to Monaghan strength in depth

Declan Rooney

Monaghan captain Colin Walshe says his side are desperate to show they are still one of the country’s top teams as they sit one step away from the Super 8s.

Monaghan will seek a third qualifier win in the space of 15 days when they travel to Navan to face Laois on Sunday, but Walshe is just happy to see squad confidence on a high again.

After their impressive Ulster quarter-final win over Tyrone, Monaghan were then stunned by Fermanagh in the provincial semi-final, but have since recovered with qualifier wins over Waterford and Leitrim.

A win on Sunday will see Monaghan into Group 2 with Connacht champions Galway, Munster winners Kerry and either Kildare or Fermanagh, and the captain is happy to be close to the elite once again.

“We want to push ourselves and show we’re one of the best teams in the country. We have shown on occasions that we can put it up to the best but that consistency is what we need.

“If you get into the Super 8s you are going to get tough Championship games and they’ll all come roaring at you and it’s something that this team wants to be part of.

“We have been in the tailend of the Championship the last couple of years and we want to get there again.”

Walshe was one of Monaghan’s stars at the weekend as they had 13 points to spare against Leitrim.

The centre back kicked the best of his team’s points following a powerful run from deep, and he feels the side’s recent momentum is based on everyone in the squad feeling they have a chance of making the match-day cut.

“Luckily we have blooded a lot of men in the squad all year and Malachy is using that in the last couple of weeks. Hopefully we are all fresh and all on our toes.

“There are positions up for grabs there now and everyone is jumping at the chance to get a jersey. This will be another test, it’ll be another tough game."

“We are taking every game on its merits. We have played two teams there that are in Division 4 and we were expected to win.

“But you have to go out and perform,” he added.