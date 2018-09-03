Walkover creates three-way playoff and leads to fixture chaos in Tipperary

A walkover given by Carrick Swans in a senior championship game has helped create fixture havoc in Tipperary.

Drom-Inch's impressive 2-22 to 1-18 win over Thurles Sarsfields last night in Holycross kept their season alive and now forces a three-way group play-off to settle the four-team group.

Because Swans were unable to field a team in their first-round game with Thurles, and the champions were awarded a walkover, points difference couldn't be used to settle the group standings, as dictates the official GAA rulebook.

Wins for Sars over Upperchurch-Drombane and Upperchurch-Drombane over Drom-Inch left the latter on the brink of elimination, but their fine win over Thurles last night now puts the three sides level on points, with two to progress to the quarter-final phase of the Dan Breen Cup.

The three-way play-off will start on Tuesday, September 11, when Drom-Inch play Upperchurch-Drombane in Templetuohy at 8pm.

The winner of that clash plays Thurles at Holycross at 5pm on Sunday, September 16, with the final game down for 8pm on Wednesday, September 19, in Templetuohy.

To complicate the issue further, Thurles are due to play their Mid Final with Loughmore-Castleiney next Sunday, September 9, a match which also provides a route to the latter stages.

Elsewhere, last year's finalists Borris-Ileigh bowed out when they could only manage a 2-18 each draw with 2016 finalists Kiladangan in Group 4.

Borris-Ileigh were without the injured Tipperary star Brendan Maher.

In the same group, a Noel and John McGrath-inspired Loughmore Castleiney downed Portroe by 1-24 to 2-11 to ensure they finished second behind Kiladangan.

In Group 1, Nenagh Éire Óg enjoyed a 2-22 to 1-15 victory over Mullinahone to top their group with six points.

Clonoulty Rossmore had a 1-22 to 2-8 victory over Roscrea to finish second.

In Group 2, Toomevara had a 4-15 to 1-14 victory over Killenaule to top their group with full points.

Kilruane MacDonaghs secured second with to a 1-19 to 0-16 win over Éire Óg Annacarty.

In the qualifying positions so far in Tipp are Nenagh Éire Óg, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Toomevara, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney with Group 3 to be decided.

However, there is an added complication in terms of who progresses to the quarter-finals.

If a divisional champion has not secured qualification via their group, a preliminary quarter-final is required against one of the group runners-up.

This is the case with Killenaule, who have already won the South division and have already been drawn to play the runners-up of Group 4, Loughmore Castleiney.

Clonoulty-Rossmore won the West title, beating Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill.

While in the North Tipp final, Kilruane will play Kiladangan or Nenagh Eire Óg, who meet in a semi-final replay next Saturday. All three sides have secured progression via the group phase of the championship.

So the key remaining issues are Group 3 and the Mid division, which gives champions Thurles Sarsfields two more chances to stay in this year's race.