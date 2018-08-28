Van Graan sets ‘new goals’ for first full season in charge of Munster

By Charlie Mulqueen

Johann van Graan won’t hide his excitement and sense of expectation as he prepares to lead Munster into a first full season with the province since replacing Rassie Erasmus as head coach last November.

A busy pre-season, highlighted by the arrival of outstanding forwards Tadhg Beirne and Arno Botha and featuring intensive activity in the gym and on the training pitch, has ended with Saturday’s opening Guinness PRO14 game against the South African Cheetahs at Thomond Park looming large.

Reaching the semi-finals of the European Cup and PRO14 last season was a decent achievement for Munster’s coaching team and players, given the disruption caused by the departure of Erasmus, but things have settled down appreciably in more recent times. Even so, van Graan is taking nothing for granted.

I said at the beginning that after a year everything would still be new and only after November 19th, when it’s been a year, will I give a feedback on what it’s like in year two,” he reasoned. “That being said, we have really planned well and set some new goals. We want to improve and grow our game. It’s a constant process.

“I have really enjoyed my time here. The Irish people have been very good to me, especially the people of Munster have been brilliant to me. It’s been a whole new experience for my wife and two boys. Where we live is similar to where we live in South Africa. We’ve been exposed to a lot of new things, Irish culture, hurling, the beast from the east, a hurricane, the best summer, apparently, in 90 years.

“And then a different competition... the Champions Cup has been unlike anything I’ve ever seen, totally different to Super Rugby, the PRO14... to coach against five different countries in the one competition is unique. I’m enjoying the challenge. Like I said from day one, this is not about me, it’s all about the team and how I can contribute to their success. Ask me a personal question, I’ll tell you that I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

Van Graan lives in Castleconnell, a village famed for the exploits of hurler Mick Mackey and home of the Morrissey brothers of the new All-Ireland champions.

I think Ireland can be very proud of a sport that they enjoy this much. To set up a stadium of 80,000 for the semi-finals and final and get the reaction they did is incredible.

It’s not the only silverware he wants to see about the place before the rugby season is out.

“The hunger has been here before me. It’s just a reminder of how good it can be if you win a trophy. I came here to be part of a very successful side, although for me it’s not just about Limerick, it’s about the people of Munster. That’s the most important thing.”

The Cheetahs were clearly the better of the two South African debutants last season and it seems a fair bet they will provide Munster with a serious test on Saturday.

“They have played two games in the Currie Cup and the information we have is that they will come with their best team,” said van Graan.

“They have lost quite a few of their senior players, but they have also gotten quite a few guys into their team. It is the first league game of their season, so obviously the focus has gone away from Currie Cup and is more towards the PRO14, so I am looking forward to a big game.

“Their coach Franco is a good friend of mine. We met up at the PRO14 launch. He said last season they were caught with their pants on their knees a bit in terms of the wet weather and the Northern Hemisphere conditions. They would have learned a lot from that experience, but that is really not our concern. We expect a big performance from our side and as it is the start of the season, we want to kick off well.”