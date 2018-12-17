© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Not a member yet? Register here
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Klopp: It is one of the best wins since I joined Liverpool
Mourinho still has sights set on top four despite Anfield defeat
5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action
Emery: Slip-ups mean Arsenal risk losing race for Europe
More by this author
Players must beware the perils of the pre-match warm-up
Munster and Leinster facing very different reverse challenges next weekend
Weighing up the Chris Farrell factor
Many landmines for Irish rugby on the road from here to Japan
Lifestyle
Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one
On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl
Raise a glass to Christmas festivities
The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job