Uncertainty surrounds La Liga’s big two as Atletico look to smash duopoly

La Liga returns this weekend with a transitional feeling in the Spanish air, writes Dermot Corrigan

Two men, in particular, will be missed more than most. Real Madrid’s record goalscorer Ronaldo’s €100m exit to Juventus in July followed coach Zinedine Zidane surprise departure following a domestic campaign which ended with Barcelona strolling to glory by 17 points.

Zidane’s replacement, Julen Lopetegui, has never before coached in La Liga, and was far from the club’s first choice.

And of course, he can’t hide from the lingering bitterness that surrounds his shock departure from the national team on the eve of the World Cup.

Bernabeu president Florentino Perez has spent over €100 million this summer, but [barring a late surprise] no Ronaldo replacement has arrived in Madrid and the squad looks considerably weaker than when they last won La Liga two years ago.

Promising youngsters Vinicius Junior and Alvaro Odriozola are seen as back-ups, while new goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not been welcomed by everyone - especially current first choice Keylor Navas.

Lopetegui argues, not convincingly, that the loss of Ronaldo’s all-but-guaranteed 50 goals a season is now an opportunity for remaining galacticos Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to help build a more cohesive team unit.

“It’s an exciting challenge to reinvent the team without Cristiano, to make it competitive and go for all the trophies,” the Basque says.

We all have a great opportunity. We have great individuals and we will try and make a great team.

Wednesday night’s 2-4 defeat to Atletico in the Uefa Super Cup suggested Lopetegui has a big job on his hands, whether or not it provokes Perez into spending big before the Spanish transfer window shuts on August 31 remains to be seen.

There is also uncertainty around Barcelona, with Andres Iniesta’s departure for Japanese team Vissel Kobe, and €120m spent on signings including fiery Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, another break from the all-conquering and mostly homegrown side of a few years back.

After winning three of the last four La Liga titles, while watching Madrid dominate in Europe, Barca’s primary focus for 2018/19 may be the Champions League.

2017’s big money arrival Ousmane Dembele’s late screamer settled last weekend’s Spanish Supercopa against Sevilla. But politically weak coach Ernesto Valverde’s options have not significantly improved. Barca look more dependent than ever on talisman Lionel Messi, who may or may not enjoy the extra responsibilities involved in replacing Iniesta as club captain.

I’m so proud to be captain and lucky to have had great role models like [Carles] Puyol, Xavi [Hernandez] and the great Andres whom we will miss,” Messi said in his mandatory captain’s address before Wednesday’s 3-0 Gamper Trophy win over River Plate.

“Last season was really good with the [domestic] double, but we all felt bad about how the Champions League went. “

By contrast, things appear to be all clicking into place at Atletico. Early in the summer star forward Antoine Griezmann eventually ‘decided’ to turn down a move to Barcelona — then went and won the World Cup with France. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak and new club captain Diego Godin also rejected offers from elsewhere. Diego Costa looked back to his rampaging best as Madrid were well beaten in Wednesday’s Super Cup, while ex-Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and holding midfielder Rodrigo also looked excellent additions.

Simeone began recent campaigns playing down his team’s chances of upsetting the big two, but this week the division’s longest-serving manager admitted that he wanted to improve on last year’s second-place finish and their Europa League title.

“The expectations are high for this season, with demands coming from the squad we now have,” the Argentine said.

The arrival of good individuals does not guarantee a better team. We need to keep working hard.

Elsewhere in La Liga, which Irish viewers will now have to subscribe to online platform Eleven Sports to see live, there are plenty of other storylines to follow. Nine clubs have new coaches — with Pablo Machin at Sevilla and Asier Garitano at Real Sociedad amongst the more interesting appointments.

Quique Setien’s Real Betis are likely to again be Spanish football’s greatest entertainers, while top flight debutants Huesca have decided to risk signing Portugal international Ruben Semedo, despite the defender awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Drama of a different kind is likely at top and bottom as the season progresses. 2013/14 was the last time both Madrid and Barca looked this vulnerable. Simeone’s side won the title that season, and look well placed to take advantage again.