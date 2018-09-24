Unai Emery’s spin on wheel of fortune

Arsenal 2 - 0 Everton

By Nick Callow

Unai Emery’s new-look Arsenal are beginning to play like winners, and lucky ones, too.

Emery, Arsene Wenger’s replacement, admitted afterwards that he nearly substituted game-changing goalscorer Alex Lacazette, seconds before Lacazette hit a world-class effort.

And that goalkeeper Petr Cech was by far and away Arsenal’s best player tells a story that Everton were often the dominant team.

But Emery’s side are showing some previously unseen grit and determination, as they completed four consecutive victories with their first clean sheet under the ambitious Spanish coach.

Lacazette’s wonder goal and an ‘offside’ tap-in from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settled the match in two second-half minutes, but it was much-maligned Cech who gave them the opportunity to still be in the match to win it.

A smiling Aubameyang said Cech “kept us in the game around 20 times” and grinned again when told his goal should have been disallowed — just as the officials made a similar mistake when he scored on his Arsenal debut, against the same club, last season.

Lacazette also praised his in-form team-mate, who is keeping record summer signing Bernd Leno out of the team, despite some criticism of his inability to pass out from the back in previous matches.

It was a performance that clearly delighted Emery, who said: “The victory was very important for us and keeping a good position in the table.

“Petr has started the season well and is performing like we want and, in this game, he showed that he is still a very good goalkeeper.”

Quizzed as to whether he was about to substitute Lacazette, before his game-changing wonder goal, Emery smiled: “Maybe! But it is not important — that is football!”

Everton manager Marco Silva was just baffled why his side had not got something from the game and refused to blame the linesman, for his lack of an offside flag, for killing the contest.

He said afterwards: “I am disappointed with the result, because it didn’t reflect the performances of the two teams, but that is football.

“We created about five clear chances to score. We came here to challenge and play our way, while still respecting them, but we have to be more effective.

“Like last week, we created more chances than our opponents, so it is clear we need to be more effective in front of goal.”

It could have been so different for Everton. They created a very early chance for Richarlison, back in the side after a three-match ban, when he broke clear. But Richarlison was denied by Cech, who smothered the ball at his feet, as he tried to round the Arsenal keeper.

Arsenal’s leaky defence looked ragged, as Everton proceeded to boss the early exchanges. But a great move, started by Mesut Ozil, ended with Nacho Monreal nearly giving his side the lead, when England keeper Jordan Pickford saved well from close range. That settled a few nerves and Arsenal began to emerge as marginally the better team.

With Lucas Torreira making his first start for the club, Arsenal had a bit of added steel in midfield, too. The tiny Uruguayan was booked early on for a two-footed challenge that made his mark on the match.

Though well-matched on paper, history was on Arsenal’s side, as they had lost only once at home to Everton in the last 30 years.

That said, it took another decent stop from Cech to prevent Richarlison from scoring the game’s opening goal, midway through the first half.

That signalled another shift in the balance of play, as Everton’s impressive pressing and rapid attacks caused Arsenal more problems at the back.

Richarlison curled yet another effort only inches wide and Lucas Digne had a free-kick tipped over the bar, after Sokratis had been booked for hacking down Theo Walcott, subsequent to a Shkodran Mustafi error.

The Greek defender also injured himself in that sacrificial challenge and limped off to be replaced by Rob Holding, shortly before half-time.

The rest of the Arsenal players were probably just happy to get into the changing room soon after, without conceding a goal.

And Everton remained the dominant side after the break. Typically decisive with his substitutions, Emery was preparing to make a change less than ten minutes after the restart, with Alex Iwobi stripped for action on the touchline.

But then Lacazette scored a goal of goals to change the match and Emery’s mind.

The French striker, who has forced his way into a starting role with some strong substitute appearances, collected a Ramsey pass and curled a cracking right-foot shot beyond Pickford and in off a post.

Iwobi was sent back to resume his warm-up and was watching from the sideline, when Aubameyang doubled Arsenal’s lead, just two minutes later.

The Gabon striker was clearly offside, when he side-footed in after Ozil’s pass had been played on by the otherwise off-form Ramsey, but he had a claim that he was owed a decision, after an earlier header had clearly been handled by Jonjoe Kenny, for what should have been a penalty. Everton looked a spent force by the time Iwobi eventually came on, replacing Aubameyang, with just over 20 minutes to go.

And despite plugging away until the end and Cech making another couple of more-than-decent stops, Arsenal had an air of winners about them by the final whistle.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Cech 9; Bellerin 6, Sokratis 6 (Holding 6, 39), Mustafi 6, Monreal 6; Xhaka 6, Torreira 6; Ramsey 5 (Welbeck 80, 6), Ozil 6, Aubameyang 7; Lacazette 7.

Substitutes not used: Leno, Elneny, Lichtsteiner, Guendouzi.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 7; Kenney 7, Zouma 6, Keane 6, Digne 6; Gueye 6, Davies 7; Walcott 5 (Bernard 72, 6), Sigurdsson 6, Richarlison 7; Calvert-Lewin 6 (Tosun 72, 6)

Substitutes not used: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Baines, Tosun, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Lookman.

Referee: Jon Moss 5

Talking point: Emery’s masterplan coming together

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech looked like he would be spending most of this season on the bench when the club signed Bernd Leno this summer. Cech is 36 and past his best and would surely make way after Arsenal spent a £22m (€24.4m) club record for a keeper.

But the former Chelsea man has kept his place under new head coach Unai Emery despite a barrage of early season criticism for some errors on the ball.

He seems to be as good a shotstopper as ever and his performance in this match was so good it will be a while before Leno gets to make the step up from midweek cup keeper to Premier League starter. The clean sheet was also Emery’s first since replacing Arsene Wenger.

Is the Spaniard’s masterplan already coming together?