Unai Emery relaxed on switch of match venue to Kiev

Unai Emery says Arsenal will respect Uefa’s decision to move their Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava to Kiev — with Henrikh Mkhitaryan claiming it is more inconvenient for the Ukrainians.

The venue for the Group E clash was switched to Kiev’s Olympic Stadium from the Stadion Vorskla in Poltava - around 185 miles east of the Ukrainian capital - after martial law was declared in some regions of the country.

Uefa apologised to both sets of supporters for the inconvenience of the switch and says it will send senior security experts to assess the situation in Ukraine.

Around 500 Arsenal supporters were due in Ukraine and some had already travelled to Poltava ahead of the match - meaning they were left facing a long journey across Ukraine.

Some of a small group of Arsenal support staff were also already in Poltava before Uefa’s decision, while the Gunners’ plane carrying them to Kiev had technical difficulties which meant their pre-match press conference was delayed by 90 minutes.

Once Emery took his seat to address the media in the bowels of the stadium as it was being hastily prepared to host the game, the Spaniard said that, once on the pitch, his side will be largely unaffected.

“We need to respect Uefa’s decision because I think it’s not easy for Vorskla,” he said.

“It’s not changing a lot to play here. In 90 minutes it is not a very big change. It is clear they are playing in Ukraine, not in their town, but here in Kiev they can also move their supporters.”

“In 90 minutes we want to do our work here... We were waiting for this decision but with respect.”

Arsenal’s former Shakhtar Donestk winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes it will be Vorskla who are hit more by the change of venue.

“We were ready to play in Poltava, we are ready to play in Kiev,” he said.

“It was a long trip but it does not matter where we play. Of course for Poltava it’s a big disadvantage because they wanted to play at home.”