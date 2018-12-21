Ulster run in three tries against Munster to earn fourth straight win

Ulster 19 - 12 Munster

Ulster ran in three tries as they moved up to second in Guinness PRO14 Conference B with a 19-12 victory against a weakened Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries from hooker Rob Herring, winger Robert Baloucoune and replacement scrum-half David Shanahan earned the hosts a fourth straight win in all competitions.

All of Munster's points came from penalties, with substitute Bill Johnston's 80th-minute effort earning the visitors a losing bonus point.

The game was only 11 seconds old when winger Baloucoune was yellow-cared for taking out Darren Sweetnam in the air from the kick-off.

Despite their man advantage, Munster could only manage a solitary penalty from JJ Hanrahan as they took an early 3-0 lead.

There were no further scores until the 33rd minute when skipper Herring crossed the line.

Will Addison helped put Ulster on the front-foot as the home side surged into Munster's 22, and after earning a penalty the hosts went for the corner and Herring touched down from the driving maul.

Burns - deputising for the John Cooney who had gone off early - slotted the conversion and the half ended with Ulster leading 7-3.

Hanrahan closed Ulster's lead to a point 11 minutes into the second half after an initial penalty against Addison for a high tackle on Hanrahan ended up with the home side being marched back extra yards after some back-chat from Marcell Coetzee.

Ulster scored their second try just after the hour. Speight made the initial break out on the right wing and Ulster moved the ball ambitiously across the field. Substitute James Hume broke through and after linking with Shanahan, the replacement scrum-half put Baloucoune clear to run in under the sticks.

Burns added the easy extras but Munster responded with Johnston's 65th-minute penalty after Stuart McCloskey's high tackle.

Ulster's third try finally came in the 76th minute when they kicked a penalty to the corner, and off the maul Coetzee and Rory Best combined to put Shanahan in at the corner.

Burns missed the conversion, which allowed Johnston's late penalty to get Munster within seven points and earn them a losing bonus point.

- Press Association