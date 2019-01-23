UCC see off UCD to book Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spot

UCC 2-21 - 1-13 UCD

UCC booked a spot in the quarter-final of the Fitzgibbon Cup at the Mardyke. Just three days after securing victory over champions UL, they recorded another impressive win to top Group A with 11 points to spare over UCD in tough conditions. The victors host NUIG next Wednesday, and should they come out on top here, they will enjoy a home venue in the last eight.

Not so good for UCD, who have only one point after two matches (drew with UL). When these two sides met last year the Dublin outfit triumphed, but there was never any doubt this time even if the Cork college were without county players Darragh Fitzgibbon and Robbie O’Flynn – both out through injury.

They also had to take to the field minus regular goalkeeper Jack Barry who picked up an injury in the warm-up, however he was ably replaced by Shane Hurley. They could have a further concern as Eoghan Murphy went down just before the full-time whistle.

Key to the result was a more clinical second 30 minutes from UCC. They led 0-11 to 0-6 at the break but they moved up the gears, and goals at either end of the second-half killed the game as a contest. Mark

Kehoe’s fine run down the left flank was flashed past Brian Hogan five minutes after the restart. Then, Neil Montgomery’s drive to the back net on full-time rounded off the scoring for Tom Kingston’s charges.

The early exchanges, with UCC deploying Paddy O’Loughlin as a sweeper, saw the hosts move 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at the end of the first quarter –

Shane Kingston making his presence felt with four points. The sharp shooting of Ronan Hayes help to close the UCD gap. However, critical to both teams was the display of goalkeepers Hogan and Hurley. Hogan saved brilliantly from Ross Donohue and Mark Coleman, while Hurley denied Sean Carey from close range.

UCC led by double scores (0-10 to 0-5) approaching the interval. The visitors were off target from a few frees and that proved costly as they failed to claw back the deficit. Sean Carey and Chris O’Leary swapped point to leave UCD five adrift at the short whistle.

Ay hopes of a revival were dashed when UCC struck 1-2 at the start of the second-half. Kehoe’s major was supported by Kingston and Conway points. The lead stretched to 1-16 to 0-8 by the three-quarter stage.

UCD, never gave up, and benefited when Hogan came up field to blast a free high to the net. With eight minutes remaining, it was a six-point game.

It all changed again as UCC reeled off the next five points without reply – Kehoe in full flow. Montgomery, who came off the bench, goaled in stoppage time.

Scorers for UCC: M Kehoe (1-4), S Kingston (0-5), S Conway (0-4, 0-3 frees), N Montgomery (1-0), M Coleman (0-3), C O’Leary (0-1 65m) and C Browne (0-2 each), D Griffin (0-1).

Scorers for UCD: R Hayes (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65m), B Hogan (1-1 frees), D Fitzgerald (0-2), M Purcell, S Flanagan, R Purcell and S Carey (0-1 each).

UCC (Cork unless stated): S Hurley (St Finbarr’s); D Lynch (Passage East, Waterford), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh), N O’Leary (Castlelyons); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), E Murphy (Sarsfields), D Griffin (Carrigaline); C Browne (James Stephen’s, Kilkenny), M Coleman (Blarney); R Donoghue (Buffers Alley, Wexford), S Kingston (Douglas), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick); M O’Halloran (Blackrock), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary), S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry).

Subs: N Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for M O’Halloran (40), D Lowney (Clonakilty) for D Lynch (40), K Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary) for N O’Leary (bs 48-51), K Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary) for D Lowney (bs 52-54), P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary) for S Conway (56), C Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford) for M Kehoe (57), A Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for S Kingston (58).

UCD: B Hogan (Lorrha, Tipperary); I O’Shea (Athenry, Galway), H Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), M Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary); M Cody (Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny), R Lennon (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny), D Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare); C MacGabhann (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), J Malone (Cuala, Dublin); E Callaghan (Kinnity, Offaly), P Guinan (Drumcullen, Offaly), R Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin);S Carey (Young Irelands, Kilkenny), S Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick), P Crummey (Lucan, Dublin).

Subs: C McGuckian (Naomh Eanna, Wexford) for E Callaghan (half-time), G Molloy (Naomh Eanna, Wexford) for I O’Shea (36), S Quirke (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) for P Crummey (46), R Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary) for J Malone (55).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).