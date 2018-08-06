Tyrone’s prizefighters land knockout blow

By Alan Foley, MacCumhaill Park

Tyrone 2-17 - 1-13 Donegal

NET FINDER: Tyrone’s Harry Loughran puts the ball past Donegal goalkeeper, Shaun Patton, during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, Co Donegal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

Gaelic football is said to be more of a panel game nowadays than a team one and that was obvious to the 16,282 in Ballybofey yesterday, regardless of their footballing persuasion.

Tyrone were four points down approaching the final quarter, and although a draw was always going to be enough for Mickey Harte’s team, as a consequence of their superior scoring average, there was a spell, towards the end of the middle third of the contest, when it looked as though they weren’t going to get it.

When Paddy McGrath, Donegal’s corner-back, popped up for a rare score, in the 52nd minute, the home side — unbeaten at MacCumhaill Park in 21 league and championship games and in eight years — moved into a 1-11 to 0-10 lead.

Tyrone had been the better side in the opening quarter, although their lead had been a slender one, of 0-4 to 0-2, and, nearing the end, they needed something even more spectacular in the final quarter — and they got it.

Whether by accident or desire, Harte stumbled upon a formula that will certainly fill his thoughts in the lead-up to this Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final, against the team that knocked them out of the Ulster championship, Monaghan.

Yesterday, Tyrone’s bench contributed 2-5. From McGrath’s point onwards, Donegal were outscored, 2-7 to 0-2. Lee Brennan was summoned from the bench and kicked four points, while Harry Loughran’s goal, on 62 minutes, gave Tyrone the initiative. Declan McClure’s was the final nail in the Donegal coffin, with the final kick of the match.

And, for a spell, it looked as though Declan Bonner’s inexperienced team would be the one making plans for the week ahead. However, with the match in the melting pot, they seemed unsure whether to stick or twist. Tyrone capitalised.

Donegal were 1-6 to 0-6 in front at half-time, but it was something of a false economy. Sure, they had finished the first 35 minutes strongly, but Tyrone’s half-time discussion would’ve pointed to a silly error in first-half injury time, as both the differential and something that shouldn’t happen again.

Niall Morgan, whose ears were still warm from the home support’s jeers, following a missed free at the Town End, tried to pick out Padraig Hampsey with a short kick-out, when his going long had proven pretty successful all day.

Stuck on his heels, Hampsey reached down to fetch, only to be pickpocketed by Ryan McHugh, who came in from the blindside and set up Michael Murphy to smash past Morgan, 15 seconds into first-half injury-time.

For long spells in the first-half, things were frequently cagey, with both teams content to funnel 15 men behind the ball.

But it was Tyrone who settled the better.

By the 20th minute, they were 0-4 to 0-2 in front, thanks to Mattie Donnelly’s score, which clipped the upright on its way over. Donegal hadn’t scored from play at that juncture, until Ryan McHugh’s point, on 23, blew off the cobwebs.

Donegal, even before Murphy’s goal, then began to come into the ascendency only late in the half. A Ciaran Thompson score levelled it at 0-4, before Jamie Brennan snuck around Frank Burns to punch over and give the home side the lead for the first time.

Three up at the break, Donegal’s Michael Langan opened the second-half, scoring before Mickey Harte threw Lee Brennan into the fray. The Tyrone substitute made an instant impact, scoring twice, although with the game becoming more and more stretched, it suited the likes of Odhran MacNiallais, who popped over two stylish points for Donegal.

Jamie Brennan was one of the few players involved who was willing to run at the opposition defence, and he restored Donegal’s four-point lead, 1-10 to 0-9, with just over 20 minutes left.

Tyrone fired a couple of warning shots, when they weren’t firing on all cylinders. Firstly, from Lee Brennan’s centre, Cathal McShane fluffed in front of goal, and then Loughran was denied by the combined forces of Murphy and McHugh, who both spread themselves to block.

Kieran McGeary’s wonderful point provided Tyrone with a streak of inspiration, 12 minutes from time, and brought them back to 1-11 to 0-12 down.

From then on, Tyrone were unstoppable, with Loughran coming in behind goalkeeper, Shaun Patton, to bundle home a goal, as Tiarnan McCann centered with the fist.

Mattie Donnelly, Morgan with a free, Lee Brennan, and Ronan McNamee, the Tyrone full-back, all scored late-on. With Donegal pressing in injury time, they were picked off once more and McClure shot home a second Tyrone goal to seal the deal from Loughran’s pass. Tyrone came out fighting just when they appeared to be at their most vulnerable. They haven’t gone away, you know.

Donegal: Michael Murphy (1-2, 1f, 45), Jamie Brennan (0-3), Odhran MacNiallais (0-2), Ryan McHugh, Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Paddy McGrath, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Niall O’Donnell (0-1)

Tyrone: Lee Brennan (0-4, 1f), Harry Loughnan, Declan McClure (1-0), Connor McAlliskey (0-2, 2f), Padraig Hampsey, Mattie Donnelly (0-2), Peter Harte, Niall Morgan (0-1, 1f) Tiarnan McCann, Mark Bradley, Colm Cavanagh, Kieran McGeary, Ronan McNamee (0-1)

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Eamonn Doherty, Frank McGlynn; Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden; Ryan McHugh, Michael Langan, Leo McLoone; Ciaran Thompson, Odhran McNiallais, Jamie Brennan. Subs: Paul Brennan for C Thompson (49), Niall O’Dnnell for MacNiallais (56), Anthony Thompson for McGlynn (61), Martin McElhinney for Langan (63), Martin O’Reilly for McLoone (68), Mark McHugh for McGrath (70+2).

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan; Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns; Tiarnan McCann (0-1), Mattie Donnelly, Cathal McShane; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig Hampsey; Conor Meyler, Peter Harte, Niall Sludden; Connor McAlliskey, Mark Bradley, Richard Donnelly. Subs: Rory Brennan for McKernan (6, black card), Lee Brennan and Kieran McGeary for R Donnelly and Burtns (39), Harry Loughran for McAlliskey (48), Conall McCann for McShane (54), Declan McClure for Sludden (68).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).