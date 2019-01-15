Tyrone's Michael McKernan: Darragh Canavan can handle expectation

Tyrone defender Michael McKernan has described Darragh Canavan as “unbelievable” and believes he is mentally prepared for the inevitable comparisons with his illustrious father Peter.

Canavan, 19 this year, is currently a member of Mickey Harte’s senior side and may follow the example of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea in bypassing the U20 grade to line out for the seniors this year. He most recently came off the bench to score a point against Derry on Sunday.

McKernan can’t hide his admiration for the Errigal Ciarán teenager.

“Yeah, he’s got everything. Obviously, you can’t expect too much off somebody so young. Maybe you would need to give him a year or two and let him get the experience but he’s definitely got the ability.

“He has a lot to live up but Darragh is down to earth, he’s easy to get on with. He doesn’t really let that (expectation) affect him. I’d say he’ll be grand. He’ll be fine.

“He came on against us (Coalisland) in the championship this year for Errigal, he was only on for 15 minutes but if he was on for longer it might have been a different story.

“He was very good towards the end of the league for Errigal. They’re out of the Ulster minors now but he was probably the key player on the minor team that won the championship for Errigal.”

McKernan is one of several Tyrone players who wants to see the experimental hand-pass rule dumped before they face Kerry in their Division 1 opener in Killarney on Sunday week. “To be blunt, it’s slowing the game down.”