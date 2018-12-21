Tyrone legend's son makes debut in impressive win

Derry 0-11 - 0-20 Tyrone

A 70th-minute point from Darragh Canavan, son of Peter, capped an impressive Tyrone start to the new season as Mickey Harte’s men registered a nine-point victory over an experimental Derry side in Celtic Park.

Kyle Coney and Darren McCurry, who hit 0-5, were the stand out Red Hand performers on a night when Derry especially struggled with the new rules.

If Derry lost the match, they won the hand-pass count as Damian McErlain’s side were penalised six times to Tyrone’s four but it did at least encourage both side to use the kick-pass, even if it was lateral at times. The offensive mark was another rule to received a tentative welcome.

A tight first half, saw Tyrone turn around 0-9 to 0-7 ahead but the game was won in the third quarter.

Derry opened the scoring in the second half but then went 25 minutes without a score as Tyrone built a 0-16 to 0-8 lead the Oak Leafers never recovered from.

The scoreline reflected the visitors dominance but there was also plenty for Derry to build on with Emmet Bradley and Ryan Bell shining thorough although they have a long way to go to close the gap on their neighbours.

Derry Scorers:

E Lynn (0-2), R Bell (0-3, 1f), G McKinless (0-1, 1m), E McGill (0-1), C McFaul (0-1), E Bradley (0-2), B McCarron (0-1)

Tyrone scorers:

D Muldrew (0-2, 1m), D McCurry (0-5, 1f), N Morgan (0-2 1f, 1 forty-five), B McDonnell (0-2), R Sludden (0-1, 1f), C McShane (0-2, 1f), N Sludden (0-2), C Grugan (0-1), R O’Neill (0-1, 1f), D Canavan (0-1) *m = mark

DERRY:

O Hartin; S Quinn, C Mulholland, E Concannon; G McKinless, E McGill, R Dougan; E Bradley, P Cassidy; C McFaul, C Bradley, P Coney; J Rocks, R Bell, E Lynn.

Subs:

P McNeill for C Mulholland (inj), 42mins; P McGrogan for G McKinless, 47; B McCarron for S Quinn, 52;

TYRONE:

N Morgan; L Rafferty, R Brennan, C McLaughlin; T McCann, A McCrory, B McDonnell; C Grugan, B Kennedy; N Sludden, K Coney, C McShane; D McCurry, D Mulgrew, Ruairi Sludden.

Subs:

M Murnaghan for T McCann, 45; D Canavan for David Mulgrew, 45; R McNamee for B Kennedy, 52; R O’Neill for D McCurry, 58; D McClure for C Grugan, 62.

Referee:

P Faloon (Down).