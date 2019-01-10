NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tracey Kennedy vows hurling won’t be neglected

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 05:20 AM
By Michael Moynihan

The focus yesterday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was on Gaelic football, but Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy was swift to state that hurling would not be neglected simply because football “needs a boost to bring it up to a level hurling may already be at”.

Speaking at the launch of the plan to reinvigorate Cork football over the next five years, Kennedy said: “We’re not going to neglect hurling in the county and I’d be surprised if there are hurling people who don’t say, ‘What are we going to do about

hurling?’

“If it becomes clear that it’s time we need to take a look at hurling, we will, but at the moment our focus is on football. There’s a difference between equality and equity and I can say, hands up, that we treat hurling and football the same in this county — they’re equally well funded, one doesn’t have something the other doesn’t have, but that doesn’t necessarily lead to equity if one is already behind.

“At this point football needs a boost to bring it up to a level hurling may already be at. If hurling needs attention down the line, we’ll do so.”

Kennedy stressed the need for all Cork supporters to row in behind the new football plan: “It’s critical that everyone gets on board. We are all Cork GAA people. Success in football is not a threat to Cork hurling.

“We could probably muddle along at a level in football, but that is not going to get us back to where we want to be.”


