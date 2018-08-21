Tottenham agree Wembley deal for Champions League opener

By Nick Purewal

Tottenham will play their opening Champions League group game at Wembley as the waits goes on for the move into their new stadium.

Spurs have announced an agreement with Uefa to host their first home Champions League match — in either the week of September 17 or October 1 — at Wembley.

Tottenham have already switched their Premier League games against Liverpool on September 15 and Cardiff on October 15 to Wembley.

“We have agreed with Uefa that the first home matchday of this season’s Champions League group stage, scheduled on either matchday one (week commencing September 17) or matchday two (week commencing October 1), will be staged at Wembley Stadium,” read a Tottenham statement.

“Both matchdays are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool (Saturday, September 15) and Cardiff City (Saturday, October 6), which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley.”

Spurs delayed the opening of their new ground at White Hart Lane due to “issues with the critical safety systems”.

Tottenham had been due to host Liverpool at the new ground on September 15.

The English Football League (EFL) and Spurs have also confirmed the north London club will have the option to move their Carabao Cup third-round tie, if drawn at home.

Spurs could reverse the fixture, or opt to host at a neutral venue, with Wembley unavailable in the week commencing September 24.

The Spurs statement continued: “As a further update, should we be drawn at home in round three of the Carabao Cup (week commencing 24 September), then we can apply for special dispensation from the EFL board to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue as both our new stadium and Wembley are unavailable during this week.”