Top hurling managers to offer insights at Cork event

A panel of top inter-county managers will offer hurling fans an insight behind the dressing-room door at a charity event in Cork on Saturday.

‘The Road to Success’ evening at Christian Brothers College will host All-Ireland-winning Limerick manager John Kiely, Cork boss John Meyler and former Waterford manager-turned-pundit Derek McGrath. It will be hosted by C103 commentator Paudie Palmer.

The event, in aid of the CBC Zambia Immersion Project, promises "a lively and entertaining mix of stories on the highs and lows of hurling life, offering unique insights into what lies behind inter-county and All-Ireland glory, as well as examining the central role of grassroots and schools hurling in laying the foundations for success".

It coincides with the revival of hurling in the traditional rugby powerhouse of CBC. They will face Midleton CBS on February 16 in their first Harty Cup final since the inaugural tournament, 101 years ago.

Their principal David Lordon said: "We are looking forward to a very memorable evening with three hurling greats as they come together to share their unique experience with us in aid of a cause close to our hearts in the college."

The CBC Zambia Immersion Project has seen hundreds of students embark on development and humanitarian projects run by the Christian Brothers in Zambia over the past 15 years. In recent years, the programme has been further enhanced in partnership with ‘Serve’, the overseas development and voluntary organisation.

The event will be held in the CBC main hall at 7pm on Saturday, February 9.

Tickets are priced at €20 and available from all Cummins Sports stores or at the main school office.