Tom Dempsey: Páirc Uí Chaoimh trip makes no sense for 'Davy derby'

Former Wexford hurler Tom Dempsey believes a Leinster venue should have been considered for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final between Wexford and Clare.

Wexford, for the second consecutive summer, will play their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after the GAA yesterday confirmed the Cork venue would play host to the Davy derby. The second All-Ireland quarter-final, involving Kilkenny and Limerick, is fixed for Thurles on Sunday (2pm).

Saturday’s quarter-final will be Wexford’s fourth in five years, all of which have been played on Munster soil — the 2014 and 2016 quarter-finals against Limerick and Waterford respectively took place at Semple Stadium. The county last reached an All-Ireland semi-final in 2007.

Dempsey was also critical of the 3pm throw-in time, insisting it will heavily impact on the attendance. The 2017 quarter-final between Tipperary and Clare, which also had a 3pm Saturday start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was watched by 28,567.

Mind you, that figure was heavily influenced by the game being the first inter-county fixture at the new stadium. A 7pm start this Saturday, according to Dempsey, would have guaranteed a bigger crowd.

“I don’t think it makes a huge amount of sense to fix this game for 3pm. It will prohibit fans from travelling,” said the 1996 All-Ireland winner.

“I know the television schedule plays a part in what time the games throw-in at, but Saturday is a working day for a lot of people, especially in the tourist areas of both Clare and Wexford. A 7pm start would have suited better.”

“Also, are we letting the tail wag the dog if it was a case that the throw-in time was dictated by the television schedule.”

On the decision to award the game to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dempsey added: “For the last couple of years, Wexford have had to play their quarter-final in Munster, against teams from Munster. The Munster teams prefer playing there, obviously, and are more familiar with Thurles and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Because of our recent travels to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Thurles, there was justification here to have the game played at a venue in Leinster or at least a toss of a coin to decide which province the game would be played in. That would have been fair.

“If you take the hurling people above in North Wexford, they are looking at a journey of around 230km to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.”

HawkEye, used a handful of times during Sunday’s Leinster SHC final replay in Thurles, is unlikely to be in operation at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 2017 All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan takes charge of Clare-Wexford, James McGrath has been appointed the referee for Kilkenny-Limerick.

Both hurling quarter-finals will be live on RTÉ television. The two games were originally listed for Sunday, July 15, but faced a potential television blackout as RTÉ also have the rights to two Super 8 fixtures. RTÉ will televise the weekend’s standout Super 8 games — Dublin-Donegal (7pm, Saturday) and Galway-Kerry (4pm, Sunday).

Sky are believed to be unhappy that they were not given the Dublin-Donegal fixture as the company, since coming on board, has broadcast a number of high-profile Saturday evening games. Sky Sports will air Tyrone-Roscommon at 5pm on Saturday and Kildare-Monaghan at 2pm on the following day.

The Kildare-Monaghan game clashes with the hurling quarter-final between Kilkenny and Limerick. The battle of Kerry and Galway, meanwhile, starts at the same time as the World Cup final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Weekend fixtures

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final:

Clare v Wexford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm (RTÉ);

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Group 2:

Tyrone v Roscommon, Croke Park, 5pm (Sky Sports);

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm (RTÉ).

All-Ireland U20 FC semi-finals:

Kildare v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm; Mayo v Derry, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm.

All-Ireland U21 B HC quarter-final:

Meath v Roscommon, Trim, 1pm; Kerry v Kildare, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final:

Limerick v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 2pm (RTÉ);

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Group 1:

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm (Sky Sports); Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm (RTÉ).

All-Ireland MHC quarter-final (Rd 2):

Galway v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 12pm;

All-Ireland U21 B HC quarter-finals:

Mayo v Derry, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm;

Donegal v Sligo, Ballyshannon, 7.30pm.