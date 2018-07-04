Tir Chonaill classics

By Kevin Markham

Donegal is second only to Kerry for the quality of its links courses.

Certainly, it is hard to argue with a total of 19 courses (13 18-hole courses, six 9-hole courses) when that total includes five inside the top 30 of Irish Golfer Magazine’s Top 100 Courses in Ireland.

Given that most of the 19 courses are links, no parkland is represented on this list. Here’s the imaginary scorecard for the 18 best holes. Measurements are as the clubs provide them.

The par 3 14th at Glashedy necessitates your undivided attention to put the spectacular vista to one side for the moment

1. Ballyliffin (Glashedy), par four 1st, 422/392/320 (L) yards

Probably not the high profile hole that springs to mind but the 1st on the Glashedy Links is the perfect example of how this course has been designed by Pat Ruddy. The green is on full display from the tee and it sits slightly angled between two large dunes. Golfers with a draw are challenged immediately as the hole is shaped slightly left to right and a new bunker on the left has to be avoided. The two bunkers guarding the right are no picnic, either. It is a hole to be played sensibly and despite the front left bunker and the slope rising to the green this hole begs for bump and run. Start the Glashedy with a strategic mindset and you’ll quickly appreciate how this is the best way to play a course with so many subtle doglegs… and so many tricky bunkers. You’ll step onto the tee of the exceptional 2nd and thank me.

2. Portsalon, par four 2nd, 396/389/273 (L) metres

The 2nd at Portsalon might just be the best hole on this island. It’s a cracker and an absolute beast that demands two exceptional shots to reach the green.

If you are weak with either one you will probably be in water or on the beach, and there is no shame playing it as a par five.

From a high tee you look down on a sharp dogleg that moves right to left around a beach and a river. You drive over these and bite off as much as you dare – the beach is out of bounds – and your reward for such bravery is a much shorter approach shot... which then has to cross the same river immediately in front of the green.

Brilliant and terrifying in equal measure, this is also the best spot to pause and drink in the views of Ballymastocker Beach, Lough Swilly and the mountains.

3. Rosapenna (Sandy Hills), par four 10th, 405/365/258 (L) yards.

One of the outstanding things about Sandy Hills is that there is not one weak hole, making it, in this writer’s opinion, the toughest course in Ireland. It has been softened in recent years, to make it more playable, but it will always hurt the wayward.

You’ll have discovered this long before reaching the 10th, but this par four sums up everything that’s exceptional and challenging about Pat Ruddy’s creation.

The hard shoulders of dunes, drenched in impossible rough, guide you down over a tumbling fairway.

You need to keep left as one of those dunes thrusts aggressively into the fairway, although most balls will feed back to centre thanks to the slopes.

Position is key, here. Then it’s uphill to a ledge green with strong contours where you simply can’t afford to be short. These are the shots and challenges you face all day long, and by the time you reach the 10th, you should be well able to birdie it! Holes 4, 6 and 15 are all contenders for this list.

The par 4th tenth hole at Sandy Hills

4. Ballyliffin (Old), par three 5th, 179/153/130 (L) yards.

Named ‘The Tank’ this short hole promises only heartache if you miss the putting surface.

The green sits in a raised pulpit of dunes and the wayward golfer will either be down a slope or stuck in rough in one of the dunes surrounding the flag.

Neither is an appetising position to be in and if one thing is guaranteed it is that you will question your club selection standing on the tee. (Top tip: let your playing partners hit first.)

5. Ballyliffin (Old), par five 14th, 565/530/464 (L) yards

The 14th is as close as you get to the beach and sea at Ballyliffin. Only a border of windswept grasses separates you from the sand while the sound of the ocean injects added authenticity to this superbly natural links.

The terrain is used so cleverly as the hole curves ever so slightly left to right with a couple of bunkers threatening the tee shot.

The main challenge, however, comes at the end where the tumbling fairway collects into a nest of rough just shy of the green. It makes going for the green in two almost impossible, as well as unnecessary because that nest of rough hides the putting surface (the flag is visible).

You’re far safer being farther back and having a clean shot. Otherwise your short game will be severely tested.

6. North West, par four 11th, 373/358/345 (L) yards.

Known as Doctor’s Folly this is visually the most appealing hole at North West. Play off the white tees and the sea is all along your right hand side, which will make many golfers very nervous indeed. The hole is straight but a hidden hollow along the left side can wreak havoc while a burn slides in diagonally from the right until it cuts across in front of you just short of the green. It means you need to fly your approach to a slick green.

7. Narin & Portnoo, par three 7th, 130/125/130 (L) metres

The best run of holes at Narin & Portnoo, and possibly in Ireland, begins at the 7th. This is a par three which hits from a ledge across a chasm to another ledge. The green sits up high and there is nowhere to bail out as the fall offs tumble down on three sides. Perhaps your only reprieve is the dune on the left… or maybe it will be the spectacular views all around.

The par 3 7th at Narin and Portnoo kicks off what is one of the finest stretches in Irish golf

8. Narin & Portnoo, par four 8th, 311/301/275 (L) metres

There are few things more beautiful to a golfer than a short downhill par four… there are few golf courses more beautiful than Narin & Portnoo. Put those two together and it’s little wonder that the 8th makes this list. The high tee box, the silky fairway meandering down to the green with the sea immediately behind, the belief that a birdie is imminent… it all promises something special. The hole actually doglegs to the left but with no bunkers you will give your drive a little extra something. And then it is a delicate shot to the green for fear of going too far.

9. Narin & Portnoo, par four 9th, 365/355/247 (L) metres

The 9th tee is the closest tee box to the sea in Ireland. You could easily get your feet wet. It’s Index 3 and that’s not just because of the sea along the right hand side. This is an up-and-over hole, with a bouncing fairway and a steep drop from the top of the ridge that you simply don’t expect.

Do you lash the driver and hope to find fairway on the other side… or do you play short to the top of the ridge and prepare for a long and towering approach? Either way, you have to commit to that first swing. It is worth noting that if your drive does scale the ridge you will probably have a blind second shot. The run of holes continues with the par five 10th and par three 11th… not forgeting the majestic par five 15th.

10. Greencastle, par four 12th, 340/298/276 (L) metres

Yet another beach and you’ll have encountered the sea already on Greencastle’s charming par three 6th. Here on the 12th, named Lighthouse for obvious reasons, you drive over the beach (in play) to a heaving fairway that doglegs right, around the sand. It is a short hole so playing it cautiously makes the most sense, especially as the small green is out of sight, hidden in a hollow in front of the lighthouse. The land literally just drops down a short rock-face to the putting surface next to the sea.

A seriously fun hole where you could end up playing from the beach for your second shot and from rocks for your third. Please play from the back tee for the full experience.

11. Ballyliffin (Glashedy), par three 14th, 182/158/109 (L) yards

The views out to sea and Glashedy Rock may be something you wax lyrical about long into the future (they’re even better than the par three 5th) but this is a downhill par three that requires your undivided attention.

The first question you must ask yourself is: if I miss the wide, shallow green where do I want the ball to end up? The green looks like it has been perched on the crest of a wave, with troughs and swells all around it. There are two bunkers (one front, one back) and you do not want to be in the back one because the slopes on the green are lethal. In answer to the original question, miss right: it should leave a relatively easy shot up the green — you might even be protected from the wind.

The 8th at Narin and Portnoo

12. Ballyliffin (Old), par four 15th, 480/412/375 (L) yards.

A monster from the back tees and by no means easy from the regular white tees, this is the Old course’s Index 1… and it is all on show from the tee. Bunkers are splashed on either side of the fairway as it starts left and then curls forever right, in a giant ‘C’. It is a fine risk vs. reward hole as you are tempted to try and fly the first bunker, thereby shortening the hole, but if you fail you are in a world of trouble. The fairway has all the idiosyncrasies that the Old course is famous for so even the best shot can be treated with disdain. This is links golf every step of the way.

13. Donegal, par five 8th, 502/492/383 (L) metres

There are few par fives as electrifying as this one. It is the natural shapes of the terrain, which are so bumpy you could end up feeling seasick, and the structure of the hole itself that make the Index 3 8th so tantalising. It plays over two levels: high to start and then curving left and down to a lower level for the approach. And somewhere in there, it twists itself like a cheese plate. The drive must favour the right as everything falls left but it is the first approach shot that will prove unbelievably daunting.

You might be blind and, even if you’re not, a hidden hollow barges in along the right. Play safe and lay-up left if you value your scorecard. The run from the par three 5th (Valley of Tears) to the 8th is sensational and any of the three other holes could have made this list.

14. North West, par three 16th, 93/90/82 (L) yards

Vying for the shortest par three in Ireland (on an 18 hole golf course), ‘Fairy’ is a wonderful hole. No doubt you’ll think the length makes it easy — it’s Index 18 — but don’t be fooled.

There are two key factors: the wind is the obvious one, but the other is figuring out which is the safest part of the green to land your ball on. Some steep slopes make it tricky to hold the putting surface — especially to the right — and not everything is visible from the tee… like the deep bunkers. And besides, trying to hit a delicate short shot can be very tricky indeed.

15. Dunfanaghy, par four 10th, 284/275/244 (L) metres

Holes that drive over a beach are always an adventure (see Portsalon above) and this short par four at Dunfanaghy is no exception.

What feels like a plateau tee box promises fabulous views, with the sea behind you and the beach all along the right. You can drive straight at the pin, which brings the beach and three bunkers into play, or you can play it as a dogleg, as the fairway would suggest… but where’s the fun in that.

Of the six 9-hole courses in Co. Donegal, Cruit Island is the one that people rave about.

16. Rosapenna (Old Tom), par four 13th, 350/322/235 (L) yards

Rosapenna boasts 45 holes (with more in waiting) and while the modern Sandy Hills receives the most attention there are holes on the Old Tom Morris Links that demonstrate how the designers of old used the natural terrain to magnificent effect.

The 13th sits with its back to Tramore Beach and Sheephaven Bay, almost at the farthest reaches of the course. It’s peaceful out here and the hole is a curling left to right dogleg that plays from a high tee, over rough-strewn hollows to a bunkerless, shapely fairway.

This quickly sweeps right and heads back out towards the beach. The green is so well positioned in the corner where two dunes meet and golfers who spot the slopes can play left of the green to let the ball run on.

Don’t be right or long. The par three that follows also exemplifies the beauty of classic design.

17. Cruit Island, par three 6th, 149/137/134 (L) yards

Of the six 9-hole courses in Co. Donegal, Cruit Island is the one that people rave about. Huge rolling dunes, endless views and as remote as remote can be.

The course is exhilarating from start to finish but it is the 6th that golfers remember most. This short par three has sea to the right and sea stacks poking up behind the green, but it is what awaits in front of the green that proves so memorable: a chasm drops 40 feet, straight down to a tiny rocky beach , but from the tee it is almost invisible… but once you know it’s there your club selection becomes daunting. You can’t afford to be short as everything slopes back to this chasm. Now factor in the wind and hope you hit a crisp, clean shot.

18. Portsalon, par four 14th, 386/381/311 (L) metres

The raised tee box sits in trees with views out to sea, across to the clubhouse and to the hills beyond. The green is also visible beyond the 13th green below. Named ‘Matterhorn’ this imposing Index 2 is no place for the timid.

The distant fairway is at 45 degrees to where you stand on the tee and almost as soon as it starts it drops over a ridge, out of sight.

A good drive is needed just to reach it and an even better drive is required if you want to stay on the fairway and see the green.

If you find the fairway the hard work is done as you are left with a gently downhill approach… but like so many holes here, the green and fairway embrace the natural terrain with relish and that means all bets are off.

Kevin Markham is the author of Hooked, An Amateur’s Guide to the Golf Courses of Ireland. By Collins Press.