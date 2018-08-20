Tipperary can’t survive Cork’s second-half scoring surge

[score] [team1]Cork[/team1][score1]0-21[/score1] [team2]Tipperary[/team2][score2]0-9[/score2] [/score]

Daragh Ó Conchúir

The scoreline does not reflect the magnificent efforts of Tipperary in the first half but it does showcase once more the ability of All-Ireland senior camogie champions Cork to produce a performance in a pressure situation.

With eight players on target, it was in keeping with a trend established by the Rebels throughout the summer of having players willing and able to stand up and take their scores when the need is greatest.

Wing-back Chloe Sigerson supplied three points, including two from prodigious distances. Such was the level of her performance, the Killeagh defender was named player of the match, though her clubmate Hannah Looney, Orla Cotter, Gemma O’Connor, and Tipperary centre-back Karen Kennedy must have been contenders too.

Tipperary were well in contention at half-time, trailing by 0-9 to 0-6, and though Cotter had provided five points for Paudie Murray’s side, championship leading scorer Cáit Devane converted four frees at the other end.

Tipp finished the half with two points from play by Ciardha Maher and Grace O’Brien, with the first coming from a whistling shot that just flew over the bar.

“The first half we weren’t very happy with ourselves” said Sigerson. “The last 10 minutes they started running at us down the centre. We knew we had to tighten up there and we did that in the second half so we’re very happy with the turnaround and hopefully we’ll start that way the next day.”

Tipperary were unable to maintain the momentum on the restart, however, and Cork gradually edged away.

Murray introduced Briege Corkery late on for her first appearance since the 2016 All-Ireland final and Sigerson is delighted to see the Cloughduv legend back in the fold — adding further intensity to the competition for places.

“You can see Briege was named today so there’s definitely no time to be sitting back relaxing. Hopefully, this match will keep me in a good position but next week in training, we’ll be pushing each other again ahead of the final.

“We’re playing against the best forwards at training so when we go out on the day, we know we’re capable. I grew up watching Briege and I got to play one year with her before she went away for a while. She’s a livewire at training. You wouldn’t want to be marking her! She’s running around the place, the brings great energy and it’s brilliant to have her back. She’s a great asset to the time and just brings more confidence to the team.”

Sigerson is relishing the decider with Kilkenny on September 9.

“The build-up is good, you get a bit excited and ramped up for it, so I will be looking forward to that. Croke Park in September is where we aim to be at the end of the year and we’re there now. It’s the last hurdle so we’ll be pushing on hard.”

Scorers for Cork: O Cotter 0-9 (7fs); C Sigerson, K Mackey 0-3 each; L Collins 0-2; A O’Connor, O Cronin, L Homan, P Mackey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane 0-5(fs); Caoimhe Maher, O O’Dwyer, G O’Brien, S Fryday 0-1 each.

CORK: A Murray, N O’Callaghan, L Treacy, P Mackey, L Coppinger, G O’Connor, C Sigerson, J White, A Thompson, A O’Connor, O Cronin, O Cotter, K Mackey, N McCarthy, H Looney.

Subs: L Collins for McCarthy (41), L Homan for O’Connor (50), A Sheehan for White (56), L O’Sullivan for O’Callaghan (56), B Corkery for Coppinger (58).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke, J A Bourke, G Grace, C Quirke, C Mullaney, K Kennedy, Mary Ryan, L Loughnan, E Fryday, Ciarda Maher, Caoimhe Maher, O O’Dwyer, G O’Brien, C Devane, S Fryday.

Subs: Megan Ryan for Caoimhe Maher (29), R Cahill for Loughnane (45), E Loughman for Mullaney (45), C Hennessey for Ciardha Maher (49), M Campion for E Fryday (52).

Referee: E Cassidy (Derry)