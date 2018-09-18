Tipp hurling heroes help Nenagh to golfing glory

By James O’Connor

Hurling legends Dinny Ryan and Noel O’Dwyer secured another All-Ireland title for Tipperary as Nenagh beat Nuremore to win the All-Ireland Inter-Club Four-Ball Championship in Limerick.

Both players featured in Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling success in 1971, and 47 years later, the duo were again enjoying national glory with a nervy 3.5 to 1.5 win.

Ryan and Billy Morgan gave the Tipperary club their first point with a 7&6 victory, and with O’Dwyer and Garry Howard adding their second point, Billy Burke (70) and David McGrath (41) took centre stage in the final match.

When the Nenagh pair won the 12th to go three up against Nuremore’s Pat Sheridan and Seamus Tierney, it seemed victory was secured for the Tipperary men, but their Monaghan opponents were not prepared to give up without a fight and they won two of the next four holes to keep the contest alive.

At the 18th both Nenagh players found the fairway with their drives under intense pressure, and McGrath hit an exceptional approach shot to three feet and rolled in his birdie putt to secure victory.

“It was nerve-wracking on the back nine,” Burke, McGrath’s partner told the GUI.

I didn’t play as good as yesterday. David played all the golf really. I have to give him great credit.

Also speaking after the win was Nenagh team captain Hugh Maher, “I’m absolutely drained after that. I keep saying to our guys: Let golf be won on good golf, not on bad golf. That’s the way it’s also been won with us.

“I know you can talk about handicaps but you have to play the golf at the end of the day. And our guys played good golf every day. When a match starts to slip from you, it’s pressure and it’s very hard to turn it around.”