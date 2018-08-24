Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson set for $9m duel

By Phil Casey
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all $9m (£7m) exhibition match in Las Vegas.
The Americans, who have 19 major championship titles between them, will face off in the 18-hole event at Shadow Creek Golf Course on 23 or 24 November.
The contest, which will coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in the US in November, will be screened on pay-per-view.
Mickelson, who has attracted almost 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours on Twitter, said to Woods:
At present, the US Open delivers the largest winning pay cheque of the four major championships at about $2.16m (£1.68m), though the winner of the FedExCup — awarded for an accumulation of points on the US PGA Tour — can expect to earn a bonus of $10m (£7.8m).
The possibility of a duel between the former Ryder Cup team-mates has been mooted repeatedly down the years.
Meanwhile, Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell pressed their Ryder Cup claims in style as two-time major champion John Daly rolled back the years in the D+D Real Czech Masters. Playing alongside vice-captain Pádraig Harrington, Pieters carded a flawless 64 at Albatross Golf Resort to share the first-round lead on eight under par with Daly, England’s Callum Tarren and Malaysia’s Gavin Green.
Pepperell, who needs to win in Prague to have a chance of moving into the final automatic qualifying place for Thomas Bjorn’s European team, was just two shots off the pace after firing seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his 66. Harrington matched his younger counterpart with a 66 also, which included four consecutive birdies from the 10th.
While Pieters definitely has to rely upon a wild card, Pepperell can force his way into the automatic places with a second win of the season
Daly won the 1991 US PGA and 1995 Open Championship, but the 52-year-old sponsor’s invite is currently ranked 1,430th in the world after an injury-plagued season.
“I don’t feel great, but I got around today and I just played solid. Every time you get a chance to hit something in there close, it really makes you feel good.
“It was a very comfortable swinging round today and, if I can do that every day, the injuries don’t tend to hurt as much.”