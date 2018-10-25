Three new faces as Schmidt casts Ireland net wide

A larger than expected squad, one notable absentee and plenty of opportunity from fringe players to strengthen their cases for something more than a cameo in the build-up to next autumn’s World Cup.

There is a lot to like about the 42-player Ireland squad, captained by a fit again Rory Best and announced by head coach Joe Schmidt for November’s four Test matches, starting with a trip to Chicago for a clash with Six Nations rivals Italy at Soldier Field and followed by the 2018 Guinness Series back on home turf against Argentina, New Zealand, and the United States on consecutive Saturdays.

That all three games at the Aviva Stadium are already sold out says much about the excitement being generated not just by the quality of the visiting teams this autumn but by the ongoing success of Schmidt’s world-ranked number two side. This is an Ireland juggernaut ready to roll into the new campaign at top gear and the composition of this squad suggests there will be no room for passengers.

Even the absence of first-choice Conor Murray as he continues his recovery from a neck injury that has prevented him playing so far this season can be seen as an opportunity to give experience to his understudies with Schmidt yesterday naming John Cooney, Luke McGrath, and Kieran Marmion as his scrum-half options.

Murray’s omission is undoubtedly a blow with the All Blacks in Dublin on November 17 but someone must start against them and that may prove an invaluable experience and the injured star believes each of them is fully prepared.

“They’re really good players and really ready for it,” Murray said. “That’s the bad thing about being injured, someone of a really good calibre is going to step in and be part of the Irish machine and has a really good chance of putting in good performances and winning.

“Those three lads are really good players.

"They’ve been playing really well for their provinces and pushing and pushing. All three of them have had great starts to the season. It’s like we’ve said with Ireland before, if someone is injured there’s always someone to slot in and the thing just keeps going.

So if I’m not named in the squad, that’ll probably be my biggest frustration in dealing with that. You know they’re going to go well, you know they’re going to put in big performances, so not being part of that is going to be frustrating.

“But on the flip side I’ve got to make sure I’m fit and strong and ready for professional rugby and taking those hits.”

While Murray watches from his sofa, Schmidt will be marshalling his extended squad for a variety of challenges. The threats posed by the Pumas on November 10 and New Zealand a week later need no hyperbole and will require the best efforts of Ireland frontline stars.

It is the opening and closing chapters that pose the most intrigue as, if expected, the management uses the Italy and USA games to deepen the experience of the wider squad.

There are three uncapped players, in Ulster utility back Will Addison, Munster centre Sammy Arnold, and Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne.

None of them are entirely new to the camp, though, with Addison joining the squad to train this summer while Arnold did likewise during the Six Nations. Byrne was on the bench for the final Test against the Wallabies in Sydney but did not play.

Expect to see Byrne and fellow back-up 10 Joey Carbery feature in Chicago as many frontliners are kept at home in readiness for the Pumas.

Ireland will fly to the American midwest only with a matchday squad of 23 and three travelling reserves for the meeting but the that number could also include more seasoned campaigners such as Sean O’Brien, Keith Earls, and even Best who are only lightly raced so far this season due to injuries.

Though the Irish management have not ruled out the possibility of a bolter or two making a late run into their World Cup plans, not making this 42-man squad does not bode well for those overlooked this time around.

For those that have, it is time to repay the faith shown in them by their head coach.

Italy boss Conor O’Shea yesterday yesterday named his side to face Ireland, which will be captained by Exeter’s Michele Campagnaro.

ITALY (to play Ireland, November 3):

L Sperandio (Benetton); M Bellini (Zebre), M Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs), L Morisi (Benetton), G Bisegni (Zebre); C Canna (Zebre), T Tebaldi (Benetton); N Quaglio (Benetton), L Bigi (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton); M Fuser (Benetton), G Fabio Biagi (Zebre); J Meyer (Zebre), A Steyn (Benetton), R Giammarioli (Zebre).