Home»Sport

Thomas remains firmly in control of yellow jersey

Friday, July 27, 2018 - 04:00 AM

Ian Parker

Geraint Thomas stayed safe in the yellow jersey as Frenchman Arnaud Demare won stage 18 of the Tour de France in Pau.

Groupama-FDJ’s Demare held off Christophe Laporte of Cofidis and Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates in a sprint finish to claim his second career Tour win and his first this year.

Team Sky’s Thomas crossed the line with the front group to ensure he holds on to his advantage of one minute and 59 seconds over Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb going into today’s mountain test in the Pyrenees.

Demare’s stage win came on the day that German sprinter Andre Greipel, already out of this year’s Tour, apologised to him on Twitter after suggesting in an earlier post that Demare had used illegitimate means in order to avoid missing the time cut when struggling on the Col du Portet on Wednesday.

Despite Greipel’s apology, Demare said he had used his comments as motivation.

“I can thank Greipel today,” he said. “I thought of him a lot.”

On Thursday morning, Greipel wrote: “My apology go out to @ArnaudDemare and @GroupamaFDJ as I have had not the right to make that tweet based on GPS time, which can be wrong, plus I got the incorrect times he lost on the last hill. I’m sorry. Lesson learned: don’t tweet about sth you are not part off.

The first sprint stage since Friday was contested by a vastly depleted field of quick men following the exits of Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel, Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen, and Michael Matthew at various points in the Tour so far.

World champion Peter Sagan was also not the factor he might usually be after suffering a nasty crash on Wednesday’s stage. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider hobbled on to his bike in the morning but had put his team on the front in the final few kilometres before finishing eighth.

Sagan needs simply to make it to Paris to secure his sixth career green jersey.

After the drama of the past two days in the mountains, this was a largely uneventful stage, no doubt welcome to those still with an eye on the fight for yellow.

Wednesday’s stage winner Nairo Quintana of Movistar was caught in a crash along with Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates with 105km to go but they were soon back on their bikes.

Today’s stage sees the riders take on the final mountain stage of the tour, a 200.5km trek from Lourdes to Laruns.


KEYWORDS

Tour de FranceCycling News

Related Articles

Chris Froome plays down ‘misunderstanding’ with police officer

Dan Martin proud of ‘special’ Tour de France display

Froome is behind Thomas in more ways than one

Dan Martin second as Geraint Thomas cracks Chris Froome to extend Tour lead

More in this Section

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita misses training with neck injury

Chester poised to ignore Stoke interest and stick with Villa

Leicester keen to resist Manchester United interest in Harry Maguire

Dillian Whyte dismisses Joseph Parker ‘go to war’ claims


Today's Stories

GAA can no longer cling blindly to the rules

Forget the naysayers, football’s still worthy fare

David Murphy and Arthur McDonagh set for Munster final epic

Clare’s battle with Galway an audit of hurling itself

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »