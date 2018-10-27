‘There won’t be a Christian in this parish on Sunday’

There’s talk of bonfires to burn Cill na Martra to the ground, and a birthday party for the ages in Aghabullogue, but only one will happen after Sunday’s Cork Intermediate Football final.

They daren’t entertain the potential celebrations just yet, but it’s exciting times for both Mid Cork clubs.

There are bridges and vans painted blue and white in Cill na Martra, and signs saying, “It’s our turn for the corn.”

In Aghabullogue, there are warnings of official club flags selling out: “Avoid being the odd person out on Sunday!”

The villages are aflame with excitement and will only quieten in time for 1.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

“There won’t be a Christian in any house in this parish on Sunday,” says Máire Uí Laoire.

“Everyone you speak to, they’re all going to Cork. They’re going to get there by fair means or foul. People that mightn’t usually go are organising to go on buses and get spins.

“We will have fantastic support on Sunday, as we always do. And if we win, cuirfimid Cill na Martra trí thine! We’ll burn Cill na Martra!”

She’s the mother of two-thirds of the team’s half-back line, former Cork star Noel (36) and Colm (37), the two “old fogies”, she laughs, and the club’s Oifigeach na Gaeilge.

The Gaeltacht club is a vibrant daily facility for the community.

From the naíonra [pre-school] on weekdays, to Saturday training for kids of all ages, plus matches, meetings and a hodgepodge of social gatherings in between.

As well as the underage coaches, another person giving his time is manager Kevin O’Sullivan, travelling a 200km round-trip from Youghal two or three times a week. “It goes to show his pride of place and that’s what the GAA is – pride of place.”

There’s a word in Irish for it, that community-led volunteer ethos – meitheal.

Uí Laoire defines it as: “Like-minded people who give their time, free of charge, out of goodwill.

“There’s so much emphasis today on getting paid for everything so it’s good to see a community working together, for each other.

“Community has brought us through the good times and the bad. Only for it, at times, it might have been more difficult.

“For me, personally, the GAA was great and for our family too. We knocked a lot of pleasure out of it too. We were lucky Noel did play for Cork. It kept people talking – and he gave them lots to talk about! I won’t say any more!”

She’s like Noel, though, with that passion: “I’m known to be very animated on the sideline. I’d be a very proud mother and a very proud Cill na Martra/Ré na ndoirí woman.”

Marriage brought her to Ré na ndoirí, to the west of the parish, in the 1980s, after a spell working in Croke Park with her fellow gaeilgeoirs from the West.

“You didn’t get in there without having gaeilge. Seán Ó Síocháin [a Cill na Martra native] was the Ard Stiúrthóir [Director General] when I went in and then Liam Ó Maoílmhichíl came in – I never once spoke English to either of them.”

As sure as Cill na Martra is Gaelic country, Aghabullogue was purebred hurling territory, at least until recently.

Whereas Cill na Martra’s first recorded football victory came in 1887, Aghabullogue’s only came in the 80s – the 1980s that is.

The best part of a century after winning Cork’s first-ever All-Ireland hurling title in 1890, the Coachford-based club expanded into the big-ball code, even if it was as much to retain their hurlers as provide an outlet for an up-and-coming crop of underage players.

“Our hurling team was suffering because lads were playing football for other clubs. This prompted us to set up our own junior football team and cater for everyone,” recalled former PRO Peter Dineen.

It wasn’t for a lack of talent at all – their men played and won with Macroom and Canovee and Aghinagh, before setting up in 1979. It’s come from a low base to potentially become the club’s top team.

“Hurling was number one, there’s no doubt about that. The interest level wasn’t there in football,” says current PRO Brendan Barry-Murphy, whose brother John played in their first-ever match – a three-point loss to Canovee.

“Johnny Buckley, a Kilkenny man, kept the show going in the mid-80s when fellas wouldn’t turn out for a football game. You’d be looking out the dressing room and you might have 12 or 13 for league matches.

“The interest only came around 2001/02. All of a sudden, we were unlucky to lose a few games to the eventual Mid Cork champions and we were saying, ‘Hang on a second, if we put a bit more effort in we could win this thing’.

“Now, it’s equal status with hurling and football.

“Tis the centre of the community, there’s no doubt about that. We’re a rural parish, small population, dwindling numbers.

“If I want to go political, we’ve been left down by Cork County Council. We’ve been promised sewage treatment and water upgrades in Coachford and they haven’t done it.”

It’s a Mid Cork football derby, for sure, but some of the Cill na Martra players have even donned a hurley and helmet and the Aghabullogue colours for small-ball action. One third of their starting team, including star attacker Dan Ó Duinnín, scorer of 3-6 from play in the quarter-final against Millstreet, have done so. Murphy admitted: “If we weren’t playing Cill na Martra in the final, we’d all be inside shouting for Cill na Martra.”

Tomorrow afternoon, they’re closely matched. Not so much in the odds, Cill na Martra are favourites, but in their background. Cill na Martra have played 15 years of intermediate since losing the 2003 Junior final, Aghabullogue 14 years since winning it in 2004. They’ve lost one county final each in that time, Cill na Martra in 2009, Aghabullogue in 2013.

Cill na Martra have been in the reckoning more consistently since then – with four semi-final losses and a quarter-final replay defeat in the last six years, plus the added hurt of a final loss in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta last year – but both are built upon an injection of youth to those county-final teams. But the greatest difference between the two will be in the Sunday celebrations.