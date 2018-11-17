There are many ways to beat New Zealand...

There are certain truths deemed absolute when it comes to beating the All Blacks. There are also myths and downright lies.

Start fast, or else. Score tries — lots of them. Bring your very best or stay home.

The fact is that there is no one template. If there was then the world’s top-ranked team wouldn’t boast a record of 35 wins, one draw and just four defeats in the 40 games played since the last World Cup.

Teams ultimately find different paths to the same destination. Australia had 57% possession and 53% territory in beating Steve Hansen’s side 13 months ago. South Africa made do with 25% and 21% respectively in Wellington two months ago.

Ireland, in Chicago, and South Africa that last day at the Westpac Stadium hit them for five tries apiece. The Lions needed only two to claim the second test two summers ago and didn’t manage a single five-pointer when following that up with a draw.

Ireland and the Lions conceded only four penalties in Soldier Field but then South Africa and Australia slid into double figures with the latter edging the win despite the concession of half-a-dozen tries and suffering a disastrous start.

The key is to find a way. Any way.

Ireland 40-29, Chicago, November 2016

Ireland swept into an early lead and went in at the break 25-8 to the good. Joe Schmidt’s men broke just about even on possession and territory and both sides had some joy on each other’s lineout despite the celebrated absences of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

New Zealand 21-24 British and Irish Lions, Wellington, July 2017

A game played in wet and windy conditions, unlike the calm setting in the Windy City, the Lions kept New Zealand tryless for the first time in 39 games and benefited from the red card shown to Sonny Bill Williams. A first for an All Black since 1967.

New Zealand 15-15 British and Irish Lions, Auckland, July 2017

Proof that you don’t always need to score tries to live with the All Blacks.

Five penalties were enough to give Warren Gatland’s men a share of the spoils and the series. Trailing 12-6 at the break, this also ran counter to the belief that you need to have a big buffer entering the last lap.

Australia 23-18 New Zealand, Brisbane, October 2017

There is a theory that the All Blacks are vulnerable in wet conditions and the persistent rain for this one in Brisbane — as against the Lions — has played a part in building that theory. Down 13-5 approaching the break, the Wallabies hung tough and won with two late Reece Hodge kicks.

New Zealand 34-36 South Africa, Wellington, September 2018

Finding themselves 12-0 down early on, the Springboks lived off scraps of possession and territory and still won. A game that showed the importance of taking your chances as Willie le Roux and Cheslin Kolbe did for their intercept tries.