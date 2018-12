Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Liverpool showed they mean business with a thumping 5-1 win against Arsenal on Saturday.

In Scotland, Rangers ended Brendan Rodgers’ run of Old Firm dominance as Ryan Jack scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over rivals Celtic.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the weekend’s best action in pictures. Steven Gerrard cannot hide his delight after Rangers’ Old Firm win against Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Harry Kane, left, celebrates his MBE in style with a brilliant first-half strike on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino, below, celebrates with Andy Robertson after scoring against Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

George Kruis charges down a clearance in Saracens’ victory over Worcester (Mark Pain/PA)

Michael Van Gerwen, pictured, saw off Ryan Joyce on Saturday to reach the PDC World Championship semi-finals (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea goalscorer N’Golo Kante and David Luiz, right, shake hands after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace strengthened their grip on a top-four spot (John Walton/PA)

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal in the 2-0 win against West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, left, deep in conversation with Southampton counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl on the touchline (Adam Davy/PA)

Sergio Aguero waves to supporters after scoring in City’s 3-1 win at Southampton. The victory took them back to second in the Premier League table (Adam Davy/PA)

Paul Pogba scores his second goal during Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Michael Smith watches Nathan Aspinall throw during their PDC World Championship semi-final (Steven Paston/PA)

- Press Association