The set-piece World Cup corners market for goals

By Chris Hatherall

The tournament’s best player Kylian Mbappe was magical, its top scorers Belgium were enthralling but this is the World Cup when set-pieces finally became de rigueur — and that is why France will be playing England or Croatia in the final on Sunday as favourites to lift the trophy.

It’s hard to remember when the dead ball routine stopped being the poor relation of goals, the first resort of long-ball merchants, and suddenly became a clever strategic tool. But Samuel Umtiti’s winner in St Petersburg underlined the fact.

England fans, remember, were relieved to get rid of Sam Allardyce last year for fear that he could turn the Three Lions into a side that relied entirely on corners and free-kicks to win matches — with Andy Carroll called up perhaps and Chris Smalling thrown forward for the last 20 minutes.

But Gareth Southgate has become a hero in Russia by turning England into the set-piece masters with their ‘love train’ routine leaving opposition defenders in all kinds of panic.

Now France, a side always under pressure to play the beautiful game beautifully, have used the same tactic to reach the final.

Their crucial goal came from a corner routine, Antoine Greizmann floating one to the near post for Umtiti to head home with the help of Marouane Fellaini who couldn’t prevent him finding the net.

It was the fourth set-piece goal from France in Russia and the 69th in total in this World Cup (out of 158 goals scored), which is comfortably the highest total in the history of the tournament.

So, whatever happens in Moscow on July 15, set pieces will be part of the story when the film of Russia 2018 is made.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was understandably distraught as he reflected on the tiny margins that had seen his side knocked out after such an outstanding run in Russia.

He said: “The difference is just a dead ball situation, a set play. It was one corner and that’s the type of detail you get in a World Cup semi-final.

“I’m disappointed because we wanted to get into the final but I’m also very proud of how we played.”

Even before this match 42% of goals in the tournament had been scored from a dead-ball situation and nobody has been describing those who rely on them as long-ball, anti-football opportunists who belong in League One.

Instead the teams, and their coaches, are being hailed for their innovation and pragmatism.

Former United States defender Alexi Lalas has even talked of enjoying a ‘set piece orgy’ in Russia, telling Sport Illustrated: “A set piece is to soccer what water is to life. You need it to survive.”

That may be taking it too far, of course, because although it was Umtiti’s desire at a corner routine, and the quality of Griezmann’s delivery, which won the game in the second half there was so much more to admire in France’s disciplined and organised performance.

Raphael Varane was outstanding in defence, Paul Pogba vital in the centre of the field with Blaise Matuidi, and every single player did their job against a skilful Belgium side that hadn’t lost in two years.

There was skill in France’s display, too. Mbappe, especially in the second half, was an absolute delight.

The pace of his dribbling, the speed of his thought, those beautiful back-heels, were all mesmerising — and all this in a World Cup semi-final at the age of just 19.

His performance stood out and perhaps kept Belgium on the back foot, for whom Eden Hazard was once again outstanding, but it was a team display which took France to the final on a night when things just didn’t go Belgium’s way.

There were big saves from both goalkeepers to look back on but in reality it was France’s disciplined, tactical performance which sent them through.

That and a well-worked set piece, of course.