The men, and the moves, which kept Clare in hunt

|By Brendan O’Brien

Nine points down and creaking under an avalanche of Galway pressure, Clare’s back was all but broken on Saturday evening before Colm Galvin retreated and reinforced the spine of his struggling side.

The switch amounted to little more than a nothing-to-short jog in practical terms but it transformed everything utterly and highlighted for the umpteenth time that old adage but how you should always change a losing game but never a winning one.

The boys in the RTÉ studio seemed unable, or unwilling, to reach for the term ‘sweeper’. The word this summer was that the concept was out of date. A Commodore 64 in an era of smartphones. And yet it rebooted Clare’s challenge here.

And yet tactics are a cold ideal without warm blood to give them life.

It was Neville Cardus, the legendary English cricket writer, who once observed that it isn’t the scores and the results that fire up our imagination years after the event so much as the men who made it all happen.

Some may find room to quibble with that after a game that delivered 62 scores – Peter Duggan’s wonder effort late in the second-half among them – but Galvin was

primus inter pares

as Clare fought back.

The first among the team’s central spine to reframe the battle.

“Colm was brilliant,” said Shane O’Donnell, one of those forwards who benefited directly from the reverberations his switch caused throughout the field.

“He is one of the best men you can have back there in the country. With Colm back there, the lads started contesting for the ball knowing that he was there (as cover). They were able to go up really aggressive for the ball knowing there was an extra man. It really helped. He had a brilliant game and it did change it.”

It would be all too easy here to echo Vince Lombardi’s assertion about how defences win championships and just leave it there but Clare needed someone else to assume the baton from the Clonlara man’s steadying hand.

Tony Kelly did just that.

Hurler of the Year when Clare swept to that unlikely All-Ireland title five years ago, Kelly has operated with a spotlight over his head since and, as with the Banner as a whole, it hasn’t always been easy to live up to the billing.

Moved from midfield into the forward line during Clare’s first Munster Championship game this year, away to Cork, he migrated further and further back towards his own lines here as the Munster side scrambled for a foothold against the All-Ireland champions.

Kelly’s first quarter had personified Clare’s problems. Hunted and harried by a posse of Galway players, he forced the odd pass here and hit a wide there before retreating, back as far as his own full-back line at one stage, in an attempt to find a way. Any way.

“Tony moved to midfield and he made a big difference around the middle,” said John Conlon. “He drew them out and he got a few great scores when we needed them.”

Kelly landed two inspirational scores in the second quarter and, if his influence dipped after the break with Johnny Coen acting as his shadow, then Conlon’s contribution made up for it.

Hot to the touch all summer, the full-forward had spent the first-half isolated and mostly unused and cooling his jets. Twice he reached for long balls in only to half-gather and then spill them with his marker under pressure. It wasn’t happening for him, of for Clare.

The game had been preceded with talk of Daithi Burke’s ankle and yet the opening period ended with no-one any the wiser as to how fit the Galway full-back actually was. A dereliction of duty in sporting terms, that duly changed.

Burke gave as good as he got, never limping or showing any other sign of discomfort, but Clare began to feed Conlon with a trail of balls that drew him out into open spaces interspersed with long, high deliveries into the danger area.

Four points came from it all and it could have been more.

“I had Liam Ryan against Wexford (in the quarter-final) and that was a battle,” said Conlon. “It was no different with Daithi. He is a fantastic hurler and a fantastic full-back and I relished it because you want to be up against the best.”

Donal Maloney made the point afterwards about how players had all but defied five seasons’ worth of unfair criticism with their performances. None more so than Galvin, Kelly and Conlon who were so central to it all.