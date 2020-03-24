The countries that have taken a stand as Tokyo 2020 debate rages on

The International Olympic Committee is coming under increasing pressure to postpone this summer’s Tokyo Games.

The executive board will meet on Monday after a number of national Olympic committees said they would not send a team to Japan.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at which countries are taking a stand.

Canada

#TeamCanada will not send athletes to Games in summer 2020 due to COVID-19 risks. 🔗https://t.co/AKmI2rbyeO pic.twitter.com/8McEbgirVp — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020

Team Canada announced it would not be sending any athletes to Tokyo and called for the Games to be postponed until the summer of 2021.

United States of America

Team USA said it had surveyed its athletes with nearly 93 per cent of the 1,780 respondents preferring to see the Games postponed rather than outright cancelled, while 68 per cent said the Games could not be fairly competed if continued as scheduled.

Australia

AOC CEO Matt Carroll addressed the media following today's announcement that we're encouraging athletes to work towards #Tokyo2021 ▶️▶️▶️ https://t.co/TUpywuKJLp#TokyoTogether #Tokyo2020 #Covid_19australia — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) March 23, 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee announced on Monday that it had told its athletes to prepare for a postponement of the Games, instead focusing on a 2021 competition.

Poland

The Poland Olympic Committee wants the Games postponed. The PKOL said on Monday: “Due to the changing situation – the introduction of the state of the epidemic in Poland and the increasing number of Covid-19 infections – Polish athletes have increasingly limited training options

Switzerland

Die Olympischen Sommerspiele 2020 sollen verschoben werden. Das hat Swiss Olympic nach einem Entscheid seines Exekutivrats heute beim Internationalen Olympischen Komitee beantragt. 👉https://t.co/3eT4Vzz3M3 pic.twitter.com/JRQwEmI2W4 — Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) March 23, 2020

Team Switzerland announced it had requested for the Games to be moved after meeting the IOC.