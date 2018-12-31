Terrace Talk: Liverpool - I’ve bitten fingernails down to the elbow. Not even just for our games

John Lennon’s Christmas song mentioned New Year as well. “Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear”.

Ha, good luck with that. Don’t know about anyone else but I’ve bitten fingernails down to the elbow. Not even just for our games.

In the pub before Arsenal, a silent screen flashed up the reporter from Tottenham-Wolves.

Having just conceded an equaliser, the cockneys must surely have nudged their way back in front. No, Wolves were 2-1 up.

We hadn’t asked for this, not even thought about it, so now it’s a thing. The next few minutes are agony, and then it happened again. The bottom fell out of my stomach.

3-1 to Wolves. We’ve already been through the wringer and our game hasn’t started yet.

I’d forgotten all this nonsense. It’s only December and we’re already living and dying on each result.

Pep said we wouldn’t know pressure, real pressure, until we were top and had our fate in our own hands. He wasn’t here in 2014, but we were and recall after beating City how quivery we all got.

Did anyone notice an increase in the “Anyone But Liverpool” army? Hearing it more and more.

Come on, it’s been 29 years – you can’t still be this peeved, surely?

It found ultimate expression in that utter nonsense of whether Salah was going to be banned or not. Of course he wasn’t, but knock yourselves out.

Football always has its week of ersatz outrage before realising the game’s a cesspit anyway and there are no clean hands to be found. Anywhere.

Liverpool then go on to get two more pens in the very next match while Lord Harold of Hotspur (or whatever imperialist trinket it is he’s been given) got booked for diving. A malicious spirit is writing this script, unquestionably.

Seriously, where was this concern when we were consistently cheated by PSG last month?

Nowhere, that’s where. We’d lost, and so ends justified means.

You can certainly enjoy all this obsession and savour the Fume around us, but I’m old-fashioned and it still pisses me off a little.

We’ve had to listen to that dreadful Gerrard song for years now, stand there and take it. We’re doing pretty well for once; just sit there and take that eh?

Of course caution is the watchword and Klopp is not being fooled into feeding any frenzy via prodding microphones.

There’s always Dejan of course, who was again marked absent for the Arsenal goal, but we even seem able to rise above his malign influence.

What did I say about Firmino? “Not playing well”. I’ve certainly got the magic touch of late. Be assured all manner of reverse-jinxing is going on in the background.

It’s making every column very tedious, but your team will hopefully satisfy your entertainment needs for a few months.

If a grown man collapsing into neurotic obsession and cerebral recreance is your thing, wipe your feet and step right in. The next few weeks are going to be a veritable bonanza.

Arsenal? It’s amusing how they crumbled after that early boost was doused in minutes.

For years after Wenger had arrived they gave us the impression they’d invented football, “hoof!” and whatnot.

All jolly irksome, but noticeable by its absence on Saturday. Many were reminiscing about George Graham during that first half.

I’ve seen Souness, Molby and Alonso but never heard the Kop purr for a pass like it did for Alisson just before the fourth.

And that’s the goalkeeper… It was another high-scoring clash but Arsenal aren’t getting their share nowadays.

It was a 5-1 against them which made Rodgers’ team believe it had a chance of the title.

Klopp’s long passed through that corridor and complacency’s our enemy now. Lovren gave the ball away for their goal, Fabinho likewise minutes before. The response was swift and remorseless.

City away on Thursday. More pressure, then. No avoiding it now. Enjoy your 2019…