Terrace Talk: Flattering scoreline offers little consolation

You may find this hard to believe, but a lot of us were expecting even worse at Anfield last night.

On the eve of the game, I was told a veteran United first-teamer “feared a battering”.

Normally you like to see fans and players united in spirit, but that isn’t exactly what one would ideally have in mind.

As it happens, it was the same player a source heard muttering last week about José “losing 90% of the squad”.

The team certainly played like they no longer believe in Mourinho; indeed, some looked as though they didn’t even believe in themselves anymore.

I allowed myself an extra private wry grimace as Shak scored his second.

Many moons ago, José told a friend of mine that he really liked the player and enjoyed watching him, a view that was then widely derided when I reported it.

Instead it was Klopp who quietly snapped him up last summer and I daresay the sub’s Fairclough-like intervention last night will now go down in LFC history.

Back in 1977, when the ginger David came on and scored in an epochal 3-1 win, the opposition was St Etienne.

Les Verts were a wonderfully expressive, yet also ruthlessly successful team, who’d won a string of titles and played a famous European Cup final against Bayern Munich (Sounding familiar, folks?!)

Liverpool had not yet conquered the continent. Months later, they rectified that, and it was also almost the last we heard of St Etienne, whose glory days promptly came to an end.

I’ll leave you to ponder the similarities and shudder at the thought of this being another such turning point. It’s certainly hard not to think in such terms when you see the points difference - 19.

The last time we were that far behind LFC was 1990, aka the Bad Old Days, when Liverpool were still winning titles and we were the ones experiencing a quarter-century drought.

That year they actually beat us 4-0, in a game where United actually played much better than last night’s shower did.

Until Lingard’s lucky goal, I really did think we were heading for an equal-sized slaughter; to be frank, it’s not that much of a consolation that the scoreline has flattered us.

Sometimes, you deserve to be spanked, and you know it.

Much will be made of Paul Pogba not even getting onto the pitch, although I don’t know many fans who disagreed with that managerial decision. It was probably the only thing we thought José got right.

Watching the demeanour of everyone on the pitch and bench, it was easy to believe the line I was told last week - that most staff at Carrington think this season is his final one, and that they’ll all outlast José at Old Trafford. Many appear to be quietly happy about that too.

Could there even be a Christmas sacking?

Ed Woodward drew José’s ire by flying to the States midweek instead of watching us in Valencia, supposedly to interview someone for an HR job.

Older United fans will remember the Santa’s Sacks of 1970 and 1972, and may be hoping for a 70s revival this yuletide.

But most would expect Ed to bottle this opportunity, just as he bottled the chance to dump Van Gaal over Christmas 2015 when the Dutchman was voluntarily standing on the ledge and almost begging for a push.

Today’s European Cup draw is well-timed for José, at least; it will remind us all of his one minor achievement this season, to which he must now cling as though it were a lifebelt.

Next weekend we’re at Cardiff which, the way things are going, threatens to be our only foreign match next season.

Never let it be said United aren’t getting behind the spirit of Brexit...