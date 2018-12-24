Templeogue’s Christmas cheer as impressive win puts them top

Templeogue are the new leaders of the Men’s Super League following their impressive 105-76 away win over Griffith College Swords Thunder.

In a game that was competitive in the opening half a good finish driven by the superb Neil Randolph shooting helped Templeogue lead 50-43 at the break.

The game changed completely in the third quarter when Swords scoring threats were restricted as Templeogue outscored them 29-19 to command a 17 point lead into the fourth quarter.

It was a case of closing out the game in the fourth quarter for Templeogue with Randolph (28) and Jason Killeen (26) leading the scoring for the winners.

For coach Mark Keenan this was the perfect Christmas gift for his resurgent side.

Killeen said: “It was a good game but I thought our second half performance was superb against a talented side.

“In the last few games we have begun to find our true form and I am sure 2019 will be another challenging year for us.”

In the only other Men’s Super League game played UCD Marian had a comfortable 80-63 win over Moycullen at Belfield.

UCD were quickest from the blocks and with American Mike Garrow nailing baskets at will they raced into a 27-14 lead.

Moycullen kept battling but on each occasion they threatened a revival Garrow hurt them with some outstanding shots inside and outside the perimeter.

Leading 47-33 at the break UCD took control in the third quarter and the game looked over as a contest at the interval when they increased their lead to 22 points.

It was a case of going through the motions in the closing quarter as UCD helped by the impressive 38 points contribution from Garrow ran out comfortable winners.

Holiday programme:

Wed Dec 26-Sun Dec 30:

49th annual Castleisland Blitz, Castleisland CC, Co Kerry.

Sat Dec 29 (7pm unless stated):

Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium; DCU Saints v Maree, DCU Complex; Pyrobel Killester v Griffith College Swords Thunder, IWA; Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v UCC Demons, Killorglin, 7.15.

Men’s Division One:

UL Sports Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena, 3pm; Limerick Celtics v Limerick IT, St Munchins, 6pm; DBS Eanna v GameFootage.net Titans, Colaiste Eanna, 7pm; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Mercy College, 7.30pm; KUBS v LYIT Donegal, Greendale, 8pm.

Sun Dec 30:

Men’s Division One: Ulster University Elks v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Ulster University Elks, 3pm; Portlaoise Panthers v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, St Marys Sports Hall, 3.30pm; 49th annual Castleisland Blitz finals day, Castleisland CC, Co Kerry.