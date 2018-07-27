Team news: Clare unchanged for clash with Tribe

Denis Hurley

While the Clare team to play Galway in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final in Croke Park (5pm) is the same as that which beat Wexford in the quarter-final, Aron Shanagher is an interesting addition to the substitutes.

Aron Shanagher returns to the Clare bench aftera cruciate ligament injury

The attacker suffered a cruciate ligament injury in November, but he has recovered to earn a place on the bench for the clash with the All-Ireland champions.

Senior panellist Chris O’Leary is included on the Cork team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland IHC final against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park at 2pm.

This is the second straight year that the two counties have been the only entrants in the grade, with the Cats winning the 2017 title in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the first trophy won there since it reopened.

Goalkeeper Ger Collins would have been eligible for Cork, but he is likely to be a sub for the senior team in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior semi-final against Limerick, as his brother Patrick, the back-up to Anthony Nash, is injured.

The Kerry minor footballers face Roscommon in the All-Ireland MFC quarter-final at 3pm in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow and there are two changes from the Munster final win over Clare.

Both are in the full-forward line, with Patrick D’Arcy and Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch replacing Jack O’Connor and Michael Lenihan.

CLARE (SHC v Galway): D Tuohy (Crusheen); P O’Connor (Tubber), D McInerney (Tulla), J Browne (Ballyea); S Morey (Sixmilebridge), C Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), J Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); C Galvin (Clonlara), C Malone (Sixmilebridge); P Duggan (Clooney-Quin), T Kelly (Ballyea), D Reidy (Éire Óg Inis); P Collins (Cratloe), J Conlon (Clonlara), S O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis). Subs: A Fahy (Whitegate), R Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), C Dillon (Crusheen), D Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), M O’Malley (Kilmaley), J McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), N Deasy (Ballyea), I Galvin (Clonlara), M O’Neill (Kilmaley), C McGrath (Cratloe), A Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna).

CORK (IHC v Kilkenny): S Hurley (St Finbarr’s); N Motherway (Dungourney), M Russell (Aghada), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), S O’Donovan (Mayfield), J Cronin (Lisgoold); N Kelly (Mayfield), S Hegarty (Dungourney); J Walsh (Valley Rovers), C Murphy (Mallow), M Collins (Ballinhassig); C Fleming (Aghada), D Mangan (St Catherine’s), S Condon (Harbour Rovers). Subs: A Long (Mallow), C O’Brien (St Ita’s), K Kavanagh (Carrigaline), T Lawrence (Brian Dillons), D O’Neill (Mayfield), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Mulcahy (St Catherine’s), D Holmes (Ballinora), M O’Sullivan (Tracton).

KERRY (MFC v Roscommon): M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Flannery (Dingle), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); C Moriarty (Annascaul), D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), D Murphy (Rathmore); D Rahilly (Rathmore), D Lyne (Legion); P Walsh (Brosna), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), K Falvey (Annascaul); D Geaney (Dingle), P D’arcy (Glenflesk), R Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht). Subs: K O’Leary (Kilcummin), S Quilter (Austin Stacks), K O’Donoghue (Legion), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes), J O’Connor (Beaufort), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), D Dineen (Rathmore), M Cooper (Dr Crokes).