Super 8 a reward for Roscommon progress, says Niall Daly

By Brendan O’Brien

Niall Daly makes no attempt to sugarcoat it: failure to make the inaugural Super 8s would have made for a bitter pill for a Roscommon side that has spent the last few seasons edging its way into the higher echelons of Gaelic football.

Elevated back to Division One of the Allianz League this spring, their year hit a pocket of turbulence with the Connacht final defeat to Galway but Kevin McStay’s side are now set to reach rarified heights as they join Tyrone, Donegal, and Dublin in Group 2.

“Ah, it would have been (a huge setback),” Daly explained.

“At the start of the year, with every team, the aim would have been to get to the Super 8s. We’re there now thankfully … We don’t have anything to fear but we’ll take each game on its merits.”

Roscommon claimed their seat in the newfangled quarter-final stage with a frankly exhilarating defeat of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh in Portlaoise at the weekend.

Forty-four scores were recorded and the entertainment quota was just through the roof.

It looked every inch the sort of game that players dream about when they are little kids struggling to kick a size five.

The sun shone, the pitch was rock hard, and both teams brought an attacking bent to the table that was thrilling to watch.

“With five minutes to go I couldn’t say how enjoyable it was, but when we got the goal towards the end it allowed us to enjoy it more. They had come back at us, as any good team would. We looked under pressure at times.

“It came down to one point at a stage, so we are delighted to get over the line.”

Both managers spoke of absent players in the aftermath of that O’Moore Park classic but such is the reality of modern life and inter-county Gaelic games where players must juggle the pull of sporting ambitions with wider interests.

Daly is a case in point. His brothers Conor and Ronan had taken the well-worn road Stateside in 2016 and he followed suit last year after a few rounds of the league.

He found a temporary home for himself in San Francisco.

A Sigerson and Cork championship winner from his time in UCC playing under the guidance of men such as Billy Morgan and John Corcoran, he watched Roscommon’s defeat of Galway in a San Fran pub in the early hours of the morning.

Add in the disappointing loss to their same neighbours in this year’s provincial decider and it is little wonder then that his absence has fashioned a greater appreciation for the body of work the county footballers has put together to date this summer.

“Ah it does, absolutely, absolutely. The boys inside … everybody has been training hard for the last few weeks. The first few days after the Connacht final weren’t easy, so we’re delighted to be back on the horse and delighted to be in the Super 8s.”